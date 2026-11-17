MENAFN - Trend News Agency)

Your phone rings. The caller introduces themselves as a bank employee or a representative of law enforcement and informs you that a suspicious transaction has been detected on your account. To resolve the issue, they ask you to share an SMS verification code, click on a link or transfer your money to a so-called“safe account”.

At first glance, everything may seem perfectly convincing. But how can you tell if you are actually being targeted by fraudsters?

We put these questions to Emil Gasimov, Deputy Director of the Security Department at Kapital Bank.

– How do financial fraud schemes work today, and what tactics do fraudsters use to gain people's trust?

Both international and local experience show that fraudsters often target bank customers rather than banks themselves. One of the most effective tools they use is social engineering. A fraudster may pose as a bank employee, a technical support specialist, a government official or another seemingly trustworthy person. They then attempt to persuade the individual to disclose personal information, click on a link, share a verification code or transfer money to a particular account.

The reason fraudsters succeed is quite simple: under psychological pressure and in a state of fear, people are much more likely to do things they would never consider doing under normal circumstances. For example, phrases such as“your account is at risk”,“a suspicious transaction has been detected on your card”,“your account will be blocked unless you confirm this now” or“funds have been transferred in your name to finance terrorism” shift a person's focus away from assessing the situation and towards resolving an alleged problem immediately.

In other cases, fraudsters may promise financial gain instead: “this opportunity is available only today” or“if you don't make the payment now, you will miss out on the profit”. Such statements leave people little time to consider their options. That is why my first recommendation is to pay attention not so much to what the other person says, but to the pressure they are trying to create.

This approach is also reflected in international practice. For example, the FBI reports that bank account takeovers are carried out through social engineering, fraudulent calls and messages, as well as websites impersonating banks. UK Finance, in turn, highlights the growing number of cases in which customers are manipulated into authorizing payments themselves. In other words, one of a fraudster's most powerful weapons is the ability to prevent people from making informed decisions at the critical moment.

– What warning signs should immediately raise suspicion?

I would recommend paying particular attention to four key warning signs.

1. You are being rushed.

Phrases such as“do it now”,“don't hang up” or“you will be too late in a few minutes” are designed to prevent you from taking the time to think and verify the information.

2. You are being told to keep everything secret.

Requests such as“don't tell anyone about this”,“don't contact the bank” or“don't tell your family” are serious red flags. Fraudsters do not want potential victims to consult anyone or share what is happening with another person.

3. You are asked to transfer your money elsewhere in the name of protecting it.

Never trust anyone who calls on behalf of a bank or government institution and asks you to transfer your funds to a so-called“safe account”. This is especially true if you are instructed to withdraw money from your deposit account and transfer it to another account through payment terminals. This is one of the characteristic signs of fraud.

4. You are asked to disclose confidential information or verification codes.

Never share your card's CVV or PIN, your card password or one-time verification codes received via SMS with anyone. There is a simple principle to remember: if someone asks you to provide information or take a particular action, you should first understand for yourself why it is necessary. If you have any doubts, do not proceed with the transaction. As Kapital Bank also recommends, follow the principle of“Dayan, Düşün, Dəqiqləşdir” (“Stop, Think, Verify”): contact your bank and do not make any decisions until you have confirmed that the information is genuine.

– How can you verify whether the person calling is actually a bank employee?

Simply saying“I'm calling from the bank” or claiming to be an official from a law enforcement agency does not prove anything. The fact that someone knows the bank's name, has access to some of your personal information or even calls from a number that appears familiar does not mean they are who they claim to be.

Moreover, you may receive a call or message from someone you know, with the message sent in their name or even the caller speaking in their voice. Therefore, the safest thing to do when you receive a suspicious call is to end the conversation and contact the person or organization in question independently through official communication channels. You should never call back a number provided by the caller themselves.

Kapital Bank and Birbank have an additional, convenient verification mechanism for calls made in their name. For example, if someone calls you claiming to represent Kapital Bank or Birbank, you can ask them to send a notification through the Birbank app confirming that they are a bank employee. If the person genuinely works for the bank, the corresponding notification will appear in the Birbank app. If no notification arrives, you should end the call.

The same principle applies to SMS messages and other communications. If you receive a link supposedly sent by the bank, do not click on it. Instead, check the information through your banking app or use an official communication channel that you access independently. Creating a fake website, message or even a digital platform that imitates a bank has become relatively easy. In today's world, therefore, the fact that something looks convincing and authentic is not enough to prove that it is genuine.

– Why is it so dangerous to share an OTP code?

As long as you have not disclosed your OTP code to someone else, there may still be an opportunity to prevent fraudulent activity. This is precisely why the code is so important. An OTP should not be treated as simply“three or four digits received via SMS”. It is an additional layer of security used to verify your identity or confirm a specific action when logging in or carrying out a transaction.

If a fraudster asks you to share this code, their intention is often to authorize, through the bank's system, an action they are attempting to carry out in your name.

For example, you may receive a call saying:“Someone is trying to withdraw money from your card. To block the transaction, please tell me the code you received by SMS.” In reality, however, that code may have been sent to authorize the transaction, not to block it.

That is why it is important not simply to read the SMS and note the code, but to carefully check which transaction or action the code is intended to confirm. There is one essential rule everyone should know: if you receive an OTP for a transaction that you did not initiate yourself, never share the code with anyone or approve the transaction.

– If a customer has authorized a transaction themselves, how can the bank identify it as fraud?

This is one of the most significant changes in the field of fraud prevention in recent years. In the past, fraud was primarily associated with stolen card details or unauthorized transactions. Today, however, another scenario has become widespread: the customer carries out the transaction themselves, but does so as a result of manipulation by a fraudster.

For example, a customer receives a call and is told a particular story. As a result, they are persuaded to take certain actions: transfer money, withdraw cash or take funds out of a deposit account. From a technical perspective, the bank sees that the transaction is being carried out by the customer. However, it is the fraudster who is actually behind the decision.

Naturally, for security reasons, it would not be appropriate to disclose the specific rules and system parameters banks use to detect fraudulent activity. However, I can say that banks today have sufficiently advanced protection mechanisms in place.

At Kapital Bank, in particular, artificial intelligence-based technologies form the foundation of our security infrastructure. These systems monitor banking transactions around the clock, 24/7, and enable immediate intervention whenever suspicious activity is detected.

In addition, our security measures are implemented in accordance with international standards and frameworks, including ISO 27001 (Information Security Management System standard), PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) and NIST CSF (the Cybersecurity Framework developed by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology).

In other words, just as the bank takes responsibility for security, customers must be equally vigilant when it comes to protecting their own information.

– What should customers do if they have already clicked on a suspicious link, shared their personal information with fraudsters or transferred money?

In such situations, the most important thing is not to waste time. If you have shared your card or account details, disclosed an OTP code, clicked on a suspicious link or transferred money at a fraudster's request, you should immediately contact your bank through an official channel and explain exactly what has happened, without withholding any details.

Sometimes, incomplete or inaccurate information provided by a customer can delay the bank's response and the necessary measures. That is why it is important to describe the situation as accurately as possible. Any further action should be taken strictly in accordance with the instructions of the bank or law enforcement authorities.

If you have already fallen victim to fraud, be cautious of anyone who promises to recover your lost money but asks you to make another payment in return. Experience shows that fraudsters sometimes target people who have already suffered financial losses, attempting to deceive them a second time.

I would also like to point out that our 196 Contact Centre has a dedicated team specializing in fraud-related cases. Such calls are treated as a priority, and our employees respond promptly to the situation and take the necessary measures.

– Is there a simple rule everyone should remember?

You do not need to memorize every possible fraud scenario to protect yourself. I would recommend following three simple steps: Stop, Think, Verify.

Stop. If you receive a call, message or offer that frightens you, puts you under pressure or demands an immediate decision, do not rush into action. Do not carry out the requested transaction straight away, even if the caller insists that it is urgent.

Think. Ask yourself a few simple questions: What exactly are they asking me to do? Why does it have to happen right now? Are they asking me for money, card details or a verification code? Consider whether the other person is deliberately creating a sense of urgency to make you act without thinking.

Verify. Do not rely solely on the phone number, link or information provided by the caller. Independently verify the situation through the bank's official channels. For example, if someone calls claiming to represent Kapital Bank, you can use the verification feature in the Birbank app to check whether the caller is genuinely a bank employee.

Today, the main challenge is that fraud does not always look suspicious. A phone call may sound convincing, a message may look professional, and the information the caller knows may even be accurate. That is why it is far more important to develop the habit of verifying information before making a decision than simply learning how to recognize fraudsters.