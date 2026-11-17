MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Honeywell Technologies has announced a collaboration with the Infrastructure Division of Singapore-based Keppel Ltd. to support the expansion of low-carbon fuel production across the Asia-Pacific region, the company said on November 16.

The initiative will combine Honeywell Technologies' process technology expertise with Keppel's infrastructure development capabilities to advance projects involving sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable diesel, methanol-to-jet fuel and biocrude upgrading.

The collaboration aims to help meet growing regional demand for lower-carbon transportation fuels.

The companies will evaluate potential project deployment and commercialization opportunities, drawing on several Honeywell Technologies UOP process technologies, including EcofiningTM, Biocrude Upgrading and eFining, as well as technologies from Honeywell's Catalyst Technologies business, recently acquired from Johnson Matthey.

“As demand for SAF and lower-carbon fuels continues to grow, the industry will need multiple technology pathways and strong collaboration across the value chain to scale production, and companies in the Asia Pacific region are well positioned to help meet this need,” said Rajesh Gattupalli, President of Honeywell Technologies UOP.

“The region is rich in renewable feedstocks including used cooking and fish oil, palm waste, woody biomass, municipal solid waste and hydrogen resources. Our innovative technologies enable customers to convert locally abundant feedstocks into lower-carbon fuels, expanding the global renewable fuels ecosystem and supporting regional energy security and resilience,” he added.

The initiative comes as Singapore seeks to strengthen its position as a regional hub for sustainable aviation fuel adoption.

The broader Asia-Pacific SAF market is projected to grow from $1.07 billion to more than $7.6 billion by 2031, driven by emerging regulatory requirements, airline commitments and increasing demand for lower-carbon transportation fuels.

In 2026, SAF is expected to account for 1% of aircraft fuel used by flights departing from Singapore's Changi Airport, creating further momentum for investment, technology deployment and the development of new production pathways across the region.

Honeywell Technologies is a global automation company serving the building, industrial and process sectors through a broad portfolio of services, solutions and products.

The company combines its Honeywell Technologies Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Technologies Forge intelligence layer with the expertise of more than 50,000 employees and decades of data from its global installed base to support the industrial sector's transition from automation to autonomy.