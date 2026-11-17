MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The United Kingdom will continue supporting mine action in Azerbaijan to help create conditions for the safe return of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) to the liberated territories, ambassador of the UK to Azerbaijan, Duncan Norman, said during a press conference in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He said the UK was proud to have been the first country to support the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) in 2020.

"We will keep supporting mine action so that former IDPs can return safely," Norman said.

He also highlighted the contribution of British expertise to the reconstruction of the liberated territories. In particular, architecture and design firm Chapman Taylor is working on projects in Shusha, Khankendi, Aghdam and Fuzuli.

Norman added that he had been struck by the pace of reconstruction during his visit to Karabakh in September.