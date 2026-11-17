MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The volume of procurement of goods, works, and services by subsoil users in Kazakhstan's fuel and energy sector reached 3.553 trillion tenge ($8 billion) in the first nine months of 2026, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a government meeting.

According to him, approximately 2 trillion tenge ($4.5 billion), or 55.4% of the total, accounted for local content.

"Procurement rules establish requirements for direct purchases from a sole Kazakhstani manufacturer, as well as for holding a tender when there are two or more domestic manufacturers. As part of efforts to increase the share of local content in goods, works, and services procured for oil and gas projects, amendments have been made to the Code on Subsoil and Subsoil Use, requiring subsoil use contracts to include obligations on the minimum share of local content in purchased goods. Work is underway to include minimum local content requirements of 30% for goods and 80% for works and services in subsoil use contracts," Akkenzhenov said.

Particular attention is being paid to expanding the participation of Kazakhstani companies in procurement by Tengizchevroil (TCO), Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO), and North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC).

Following an industry forum and open days held in October 2026, 10 memorandums on further cooperation and 27 contracts with domestic manufacturers were signed.

In 2025, the total procurement of goods, works, and services by the three major oil and gas operators amounted to 2.8 trillion tenge ($6.3 billion), up 4% year-on-year.

Long-term and offtake contracts are another mechanism for stimulating demand for domestic products. Since the beginning of 2026, subsoil users have signed 75 long-term contracts with Kazakhstani manufacturers worth 79.7 billion tenge ($179.3 million).

In addition, Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas has signed 42 offtake contracts worth 668.9 million tenge ($1.5 million).

Currency conversions are based on the National Bank's exchange rate of $1 = 444.4 tenge as of November 17, 2026.