UK To Support Project To Transmit Caspian Clean Energy To Europe Ambassador
According to him, energy remains the backbone of relations between the UK and Azerbaijan, which have been developing for three decades.
Norman welcomed the memorandum of understanding signed between Xlinks and the Green Energy Corridor Company, which aims to transmit clean energy from the Caspian region to the European market.
"We will back that work," the ambassador said.
He emphasized that energy cooperation remains one of the key areas of the two countries' strategic partnership.
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