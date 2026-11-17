IMF Eyes USD1.6B Lifeline for Ukraine as War Drags Into 2027
(MENAFN) Ukraine moved closer to a fresh $1.6 billion injection from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday, as talks on the second and third reviews of its four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) advanced while Russia’s war continues to strain the economy.
A mission headed by Gavin Gray, the IMF’s chief for Ukraine, met Ukrainian officials to examine economic performance, fiscal policy and structural reforms, and described the exchanges as “productive discussions”. The two sides will keep negotiating virtually, aiming for a staff-level agreement soon.
Once that agreement is reached, the review would still need financing assurances and approval from the IMF Executive Board. Gray spelled out the next steps in a statement:
“Subject to securing financing assurances, the review would then be submitted for approval by the IMF Executive Board, which would enable Ukraine to access about US$1.6 billion (SDR 1.207 billion),” Gray said in a statement.
Even though Ukraine has performed better under the IMF-backed program, Gray cautioned that the outlook is still exceptionally uncertain. He said Russia’s war is expected to last through 2027, with intensifying strikes aimed increasingly at energy facilities, economic assets and civilian infrastructure.
The fund has cut its growth forecasts accordingly, now projecting that Ukraine’s gross domestic product will shrink 0.5% in 2026 and 1% in 2027.
Gray pointed to continued security threats, domestic and external supply shocks, and tightening financing constraints as key pressures.
“Risks remain firmly tilted to the downside,” Gray said.
A mission headed by Gavin Gray, the IMF’s chief for Ukraine, met Ukrainian officials to examine economic performance, fiscal policy and structural reforms, and described the exchanges as “productive discussions”. The two sides will keep negotiating virtually, aiming for a staff-level agreement soon.
Once that agreement is reached, the review would still need financing assurances and approval from the IMF Executive Board. Gray spelled out the next steps in a statement:
“Subject to securing financing assurances, the review would then be submitted for approval by the IMF Executive Board, which would enable Ukraine to access about US$1.6 billion (SDR 1.207 billion),” Gray said in a statement.
Even though Ukraine has performed better under the IMF-backed program, Gray cautioned that the outlook is still exceptionally uncertain. He said Russia’s war is expected to last through 2027, with intensifying strikes aimed increasingly at energy facilities, economic assets and civilian infrastructure.
The fund has cut its growth forecasts accordingly, now projecting that Ukraine’s gross domestic product will shrink 0.5% in 2026 and 1% in 2027.
Gray pointed to continued security threats, domestic and external supply shocks, and tightening financing constraints as key pressures.
“Risks remain firmly tilted to the downside,” Gray said.
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