MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen, China, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIDI has officially introduced QIDI Q3D at Formnext 2026. As its next-generation dual-nozzle 3D printer, QIDI Q3D is designed to make multi-material printing simpler, more efficient and more accessible.

QIDI Q3D is equipped with a new-generation, lightweight dual-nozzle toolhead designed to deliver greater efficiency and stability in dual-material printing. The design provides greater flexibility for multi-material applications, making it possible to combine different materials more easily and provide rapid support for prints made with high-performance filaments.









Advanced Dual-Nozzle System

The QIDI Q3D features two hotends, each equipped with an independent nozzle; these can be set to different temperatures and used to process different materials, bringing a higher level of flexibility and efficiency to dual-nozzle 3D printing.

By physically separating the extruder modules and filament paths, the system reduces the steps for time-consuming material purging and temperature adjustments when switching materials, improving printing efficiency and minimizing material waste. The optimized, lightweight printhead helps maintain stable extrusion and consistent surface quality throughout the model, from the first layers to the top.

Meanwhile, the primary hotend retains QIDI's flagship-level performance, featuring a convenient quick-release design and an impressive maximum heating temperature of 350°C. Together, these innovations combine practical convenience with high-performance printing capabilities.

Precision Engineering and Motion Stability

QIDI Q3D is built around a high-performance hardware configuration that includes an eddy current sensor, linear guide rails and a lightweight printhead design.

QIDI Q3D is equipped with a next-generation eddy current sensor for bed leveling. By measuring the build plate directly with the nozzle, the system eliminates the need for offset compensation and minimizes the impact of bed or environmental vibrations, delivering exceptional first-layer accuracy.

Designed for high-speed, high-acceleration printing, the linear guide rails provide smooth, low-resistance motion and enhanced stability. Their reduced friction helps minimize mechanical wear, contributing to greater durability and consistent print quality over time.

Additionally, the lightweight printhead reduces the inertia of moving parts, helping suppress vibration during rapid movements and minimizing ghosting and ringing artifacts on printed surfaces. Together, these enhancements enable QIDI Q3D to maintain stable motion and deliver cleaner, more consistent print quality even at higher speeds.









Fourth-Gen Chamber Heating, Professional-Grade Temperature Control

QIDI Q3D features a fourth-generation active chamber heating system that reaches temperatures of up to 70°C, maintaining a stable and controlled thermal environment throughout the printing process. By keeping chamber temperatures consistent, the system helps minimize thermal gradients and uneven cooling, reducing warping and interlayer cracking while improving layer adhesion and overall part strength. This controlled thermal environment also allows QIDI Q3D to easily handle high-temperature engineering materials such as nylon (PA).

Equipped with an active extruder cooling system, QIDI Q3D combines a dedicated cooling interface with an optimized airflow structure. By directing cool air straight onto the extruder, the system rapidly lowers its temperature, helping reduce the risk of heat-related clogs by up to 90% and ensuring more reliable material extrusion during printing.

An upgraded dual-intake design draws cool air from outside the printer and channels it into the chamber to cool freshly extruded filament. Continuous air exchange delivers effective, balanced cooling, helping improve overhang performance and produce flatter, cleaner bridges for more precise model details.









Designed for a More Comfortable Home Printing Experience

Beyond printing performance, QIDI Q3D features an advanced air circulation system with a three-stage filtration module: a G3 pre-filter, an H12 HEPA filter and an activated carbon layer. This system effectively reduces odors and captures 99.5% of airborne particles and dust, helping create a cleaner, safer printing environment that combines high-performance printing capabilities with greater comfort for home use.

QIDI Q3D: An Affordable Dual-Nozzle 3D Printer

Designed to deliver efficient and reliable dual-material printing, QIDI Q3D combines advanced printing capabilities with greater flexibility for a wide range of applications. With Black Friday approaching, it's also an ideal time to upgrade to a dual-nozzle 3D printer and explore the possibilities of multi-material printing.

QIDI Q3D is now available for pre-order through the official QIDI store.

CONTACT: Chloe Peng,...