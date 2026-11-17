MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by global tech strategists Juniper Research has ranked Mastercard, Visa, and Worldline as the leading virtual card providers in 2026. This comes as revenue from virtual card services is forecast to increase from $43.2 billion in 2026 to $147.5 billion in 2031; more than tripling over the next five years. This is driven by intensified usage among existing enterprise clients, and adoption in new verticals such as agentic commerce.

An extract from the report, Virtual Cards Market 2026-2031, is now available as a free whitepaper download.

As part of the study, Juniper Research released its 2026 Virtual Card Vendors Competitor Leaderboard; analysing 18 providers of virtual cards, and ranking them based on criteria including their payment processing value, presence across market verticals, and innovation within their solutions.

Supplier acceptance currently constrains market growth, so leading vendors are deploying supplier-enablement services to increase revenue. For example, Visa's supplier-enablement services apply AI-driven spend analysis to a client's suppliers; using predictive analytics to identify and perform targeted reach out to those likely to adopt virtual cards.

The Agentic Commerce Opportunity

Single-use cards with programmable spending parameters are suited to AI agent-initiated transactions. They confine risk to individual payments, while spend tracking provides the transparency needed to build trust in agentic commerce.

Report author Lorien Carter, Senior Research Analyst at Juniper Research, commented:“While agentic commerce is currently in the pilot stage, it is forecast to become a substantial future market opportunity. Virtual card providers that form partnerships with AI companies will now be well-positioned to capture this volume as the market scales.”

The new market research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the virtual cards market to date; providing insightful market analysis and forecasts of 34,200 datapoints over a five-year period. In addition to the Competitor Leaderboard, it includes detailed evaluation of current and future market opportunities.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing consulting, research, data and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, identity & security, and emerging tech sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions.

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Sam Smith, Press Relations

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