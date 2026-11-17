Further to its press release of 10 November 20261, Plesio announces that the credit committees of the Company's banking partners have approved the conditions of the agreement in principle on the main terms of the financial restructuring concluded on 9 November 2026 between the Company, FRH and the TLB SteerCo, which holds approximately 90% of the TLB principal amount.

In this context, the Group announces that it has obtained from its TLB and RCF creditors, as well as from its lenders under the operational financings, an extension of their consent not to use (i) the current discussions regarding the adaptation and strengthening project of the Group's financial structure as any means of action in respect of the financing documentation forming an integral part of the accelerated safeguard plans or the approved operational financing documentation under the conciliation protocols, and (ii) the non-payment of the TLB interest due on 27 September 20262.

The TLB, RCF and operational financings consents are now valid until 4 January 2027, subject to the completion of a lock-up agreement before 19 December 2026.

In parallel, the Quatrim bondholders' consents remain valid until 1st December 2026 and will shortly be subject to a request for extension.

The Group further indicates that it has obtained from the relevant creditors an extension of the maturity of its operational financings to 4 January 2027.





ABOUT PLESIO

PLESIO is France leading convenience retail network, with nearly 25,000 employees, c.6,500 stores and €12.5 billion in business volume in 2025. With a history spanning more than 125 years, the Group brings together seven brands: Monoprix, Casino, Spar, Vival, Cdiscount, Franprix and Naturalia. It is growing across three key markets : daily food shopping, quick meal solutions and new everyday services, with one mission: to serve customers well, in store and online, by adapting its offering to people's lifestyles and the needs of each local community. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A., the parent company of the Group, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400OKR3).





1 Press release dated 10 November 2026

2 Press release dated 24 September 2026





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PR PLESIO - Plesio's financial structure - 17 november 2026