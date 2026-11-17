Extension Of PUSU Deadline
| Kenmare Resources plc
Katharine Sutton / David Weeks
Investor Relations
| +353 87 663 0875
+353 87 708 2525
| Rothschild & Co (Lead Financial Adviser)
Ravi Gupta
James Webb
|+44 (0) 20 7280 5000
| Davy (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)
Ivan Murphy
Daragh O'Reilly
|+353 1 679 6363
| Peel Hunt LLP (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)
Ross Allister
Michael Nicholson
|+44 (0) 207 418 8900
Disclosure requirements of the Irish Takeover Rules
Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, any person 'interested' (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of 'relevant securities' of Kenmare must disclose all 'dealings' in such 'relevant securities' during the 'offer period'. The disclosure of a 'dealing' in 'relevant securities' by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (Irish/UK time) on the business day following the date of the transaction. A dealing disclosure must contain the details specified in Rule 8.6(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, including details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in any 'relevant securities' of Kenmare.
A disclosure table, giving details of the companies in whose 'relevant securities' 'opening positions' and 'dealings' should be disclosed, can be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website at .
'Interests' in securities arise, in summary, when a person has long economic exposure, whether conditional or absolute, to changes in the price of securities. In particular, a person will be treated as having an 'interest' by virtue of the ownership or control of securities, or by virtue of any option in respect of, or derivative referenced to, securities.
Terms in quotation marks in this section are defined in the Irish Takeover Rules, which can also be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website. If you are in any doubt as to whether or not you are required to disclose a dealing or an opening position under Rule 8, please consult the Irish Takeover Panel's website at or contact the Irish Takeover Panel on telephone number +353 1 678 9020.
Responsibility Statement
The Directors of Kenmare accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of their knowledge and belief (having taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.
Market Abuse Regulations
The information contained within this announcement would have, prior to its release, constituted inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this information on behalf of Kenmare is Chelita Healy.
Document Availability
In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Irish Takeover Rules, a copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website at by no later than 12.00 (noon) (Irish/UK time) on the business day following publication of this announcement. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.
Other notices
N.M. Rothschild & Sons Limited ("Rothschild & Co"), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for Kenmare and for no one else in connection with the subject matter of this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Kenmare for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in connection with the subject matter of this announcement.
J&E Davy (“Davy”), which is regulated in Ireland by the Central Bank of Ireland, is acting exclusively for Kenmare and no one else in relation to the matters described in this announcement. In connection with such matters, Davy, its affiliates and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents will not regard any other person as their client, nor will they be responsible to anyone other than Kenmare for providing the protections afforded to their clients or for providing advice in connection with the matters described in this Document or any matter referred to herein.
Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt"), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, is acting exclusively for Kenmare and no one else in connection with the matters described in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Kenmare for providing the protections afforded to clients of Peel Hunt nor for providing advice in connection with the matters referred to herein. Neither Peel Hunt nor any of its subsidiaries, branches or affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Peel Hunt in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment