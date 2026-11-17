(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO). Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 28 October 2026. The duration of the buy-back tranche: 29 October 2026 to no later than 1 February 2027. Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 28 October 2026, available here: From 2 November to 6 November 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 709,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 412.6135 per share. Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 2 November OSE 136,000 432.9401 58,879,853.60 CEUX TQEX 3 November OSE 138,000 423.4547 58,436,748.60 CEUX TQEX 4 November OSE 141,000 413.6650 58,326,765.00 CEUX TQEX 5 November OSE 145,000 400.8870 58,128,615.00 CEUX TQEX 6 November OSE 149,000 394.4364 58,771,023.60 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 709,000 412.6135 292,543,005.80 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche

OSE 265,300 441.0372 117,007,167.13 CEUX TQEX Total 265,300 441.0372 117,007,167.13 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)

OSE 974,300 420.3533 409,550,172.93 CEUX TQEX Total 974,300 420.3533 409,550,172.93





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 24,570,117 own shares, corresponding to 1.03% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor's share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 13,265,882 own shares, corresponding to 0.55% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

Attachment

Detailed overview of transactions