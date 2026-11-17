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DULUTH, Minn., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR) (TSXV: PLSR) (OTCQB: PSRHF) (“ Pulsar” or the“ Company”), a primary helium company, is pleased to announce that, further to its announcements dated June 30, 2026, August 3, 2026, and October 1, 2026, it has received final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the“ TSXV”) of the commercial proposal (the“ Proposal”) entered into by the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pulsar Helium MN Inc., with Chart Energy & Chemicals, Inc. (“ Chart”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Baker Hughes Company (“ Baker Hughes”), for the supply of equipment for Pulsar's proposed Rare Gas Hub in Minnesota (the“ Transaction”).

The Proposal provides for the supply of equipment for (i) a helium purification and liquefaction plant with capacity of 861 litres per hour, equivalent to approximately 7.5 million litres of liquid helium (approximately 200 million standard cubic feet of gaseous helium) annually at continuous nameplate operation (the“ Helium Plant”); and (ii) a CO2 plant with 300-tonne-per-day capture capacity, expected to produce over 100,000 tonnes of liquid CO2 annually (the“ CO 2 Plant” and, together with the Helium Plant, the“ Plant”).

Certain additional components relating to the CO2 Plant, including CO2 storage and loading and site-support services, are outside the current equipment-supply scope and will be addressed separately. Equipment manufacture is scheduled to take place over an approximate two-year period following receipt of the Milestone 2 (as defined below) payment. Certain equipment included in the Proposal and relating specifically to the helium liquefaction system has already been manufactured.

The aggregate equipment-supply price is US$85.5 million, payable entirely in cash in stages on achievement of milestones. The price is not the total installed cost of the Plant and excludes taxes, duties and tariffs, installation and commissioning, site infrastructure and interconnections, and certain other owner and third-party costs.

Following receipt of TSXV final acceptance on November 3, 2026, the Company has paid to Chart US$5,025,000 under the Proposal from existing cash resources (the“ First Payment”). The First Payment comprised the 5% initial milestone of US$4,275,000 (“ Milestone 1”) and the US$750,000 milestone payment under the existing Limited Notice To Proceed (“ LNTP”). All LNTP amounts (totalling US$1,000,000, including the US$250,000 deposit previously paid) are credited dollar-for-dollar against amounts payable under the Proposal.

A payment of US$8.55 million is scheduled for January 31, 2027, and will authorize procurement of long-lead items (“ Milestone 2”). If it is not paid by that date, the project automatically enters a suspension period of up to 180 days, during which the reserved helium liquefaction equipment remains protected, Pulsar has no obligation to pay Milestone 2, and no cancellation charge arises solely from the suspension. At the end of the suspension period, the parties will seek to agree whether to proceed, amend the commercial arrangements or terminate the project. The Company currently intends to fund this payment out of existing cash resources.

The remaining milestones, which together with the above comprise the full US$85.5 million, are tied to engineering, procurement, manufacture and delivery-readiness activities, including issuance of piping and instrumentation diagrams (“ P&IDs”) for hazard and operability review and for manufacturing, ordering of pre-treatment and column major materials, confirmation that all major equipment is ready for shipment, and Chart's submission of final documentation. The Company continues to advance financing alternatives for the remaining payments.

Cancellation Provisions

If Pulsar terminates for convenience, cancellation payments depend on the stage of work completed, ranging from 0% at project award to a maximum of 70% of the total contract value after Chart delivers final project documentation, and no cancellation payment arises for a milestone unless its payment had become due and been paid.

No finder's fee is payable in connection with the Transaction. Chart is an arm's length party to the Company.

On behalf of Pulsar Helium Inc.

“Cliff Cain”

Chief Executive Officer

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About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (United Kingdom) and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR (Canada), as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF (United States of America). Pulsar's exploration and development portfolio comprises its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, the Falcon project in Michigan (both in the USA), and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in these project locations, with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each. Separately, the Company is advancing its proposed Rare Gas Hub in Minnesota.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) that relates to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as“will likely result”,“are expected to”,“expects”,“will continue”,“is anticipated”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“estimated”,“intends”,“plans”,“forecast”,“projection”,“strategy”,“objective” and“outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's proposed Rare Gas Hub and the Plant, including the proposed operation, capacity, purity, production, performance and commissioning of the same; the Company's ability to make the remaining milestone payments under the Proposal and the timing and performance of the work contemplated by the Proposal; the stated design capacity of the Helium Plant of 861 litres per hour and the equivalent annual production of approximately 7.5 million litres of liquid helium, or approximately 200 million standard cubic feet of gaseous helium, at continuous nameplate operation; the stated capture capacity of the CO2 Plant of 300 tonnes per day and the expected annual production of over 100,000 tonnes of liquid CO2; the timing of the Milestone 2 payment and subsequent milestone payments; the commencement of procurement of long-lead items following payment of Milestone 2; the anticipated manufacturing period; the suspension provisions and their operation; the cancellation provisions and the amount of any cancellation payments; the Company's continued advancement of financing alternatives for the remaining payments; and the remaining work and costs required to develop the Plant that are excluded from the equipment-supply price. Forward-looking statements may involve estimates and are based upon assumptions made by management of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's capital cost estimates; management's expectations regarding the availability of capital to fund the Company's future capital and operating requirements; the ability to obtain all requisite regulatory approvals; Chart's ability to deliver the equipment in accordance with the project timetable contemplated by the Proposal; the equipment meeting the stated design specifications and performance targets; and the Company's ability to secure a suitable Plant site and related infrastructure on acceptable terms.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, that Pulsar may be unable to obtain sufficient financing or make the applicable milestone payments under the Proposal, which could result in the suspension, delay or termination of the project; the risk that the Company may determine that equity financing is necessary or advisable, resulting in dilution to shareholders; the risk that, following any suspension period, the parties may not agree to proceed with or amend the commercial arrangements; the risk that cancellation payments may become payable if Pulsar elects to terminate for convenience; the risk that the total installed cost of the Plant, including taxes, duties, tariffs, installation, commissioning, site infrastructure and other costs excluded from the equipment-supply price, may be materially higher than anticipated; the risk that the equipment to be supplied under the Proposal may not meet the anticipated condition, performance, completion or project-specific requirements, or may not perform as anticipated or at all; the risk that actual lead times may differ materially from those contemplated by the Proposal due to supply chain constraints, manufacturing delays or other factors; the risk that actual production capacity, product purity and recovery rates may differ materially from stated design specifications; the risk that the requisite state rulemaking, environmental review, permitting and implementation steps will not be completed or will be delayed; market conditions for helium and CO2 products; and other factors set forth above as well as risk factors included in the Company's Annual Information Form dated February 3, 2026, for the year ended September 30, 2025, found under the Company's profile on .

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. No assurance can be given that the forward-looking statements herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.