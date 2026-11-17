MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) China-based non-woven fabric manufacturer adds production capacity with two 3.2-meter-wide lines serving sofa, mattress, and upholstery applications.

FOSHAN, China, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rayson Non-Woven, operated by Foshan Ruixin Non Woven Co., Ltd., is expanding its manufacturing capabilities with a focus on needle-punched non-woven fabrics for the furniture industry. The company has added this product line within the past two years, supporting growing production requirements for sofa and mattress manufacturers.









Established in 2007, Rayson manufactures non-woven materials for industries including furniture upholstery, agriculture, gardening, home textiles, packaging, and medical products. Its product range includes PP spunbond, SS, SMS, meltblown, and needle-punched non-woven fabrics.

Rayson Expands Needle-Punched Non-Woven Fabric Production

As part of its manufacturing development, Rayson operates two needle-punched non-woven fabric production lines, each capable of producing materials up to 3.2 meters wide. The fabrics can also be slit into different widths to meet customer specifications.

Needle-punched non-woven fabric is commonly used in furniture manufacturing, particularly in sofas, mattresses, and upholstery components. Its structure provides strength and flexibility, making it suitable for various furniture applications.

The additional production lines allow Rayson to serve furniture manufacturers requiring different fabric dimensions and specifications for their production processes.

Manufacturing Capabilities Serve Multiple Industries

Beyond furniture applications, Rayson continues to supply non-woven materials for agricultural covers, gardening products, disposable tablecloths, packaging, and home textile products.

The company's manufacturing facility covers approximately 30,000 square meters in Foshan's Shishan High-tech Zone and employs more than 100 workers. With nine non-woven fabric production lines and an annual output exceeding 20,000 tons, Rayson serves customers across international markets.

As an experienced non-woven fabric manufacturer, Rayson also provides customization options, including fabric colors, widths, cutting, and packaging specifications.

Quality control procedures cover raw material inspection, fabric thickness, uniformity, color consistency, and finished product requirements. The company also reports SGS testing and OEKO-TEX certifications for its products.

With its needle-punched fabric production capabilities, Rayson continues to develop its product portfolio while supporting manufacturers seeking customized non-woven materials.

About Rayson Non-Woven

Founded in 2007, Foshan Ruixin Non Woven Co., Ltd., known as Rayson Non-Woven, is a China-based manufacturer specializing in non-woven fabrics and related products. Its portfolio includes PP spunbond, SS, SMS, meltblown, and needle-punched non-woven materials. The company operates a 30,000-square-meter manufacturing facility in Foshan, Guangdong Province, supplying customized fabric solutions to customers worldwide.

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CONTACT: Rayson Non-Woven Foshan Ruixin Non Woven Co., Ltd.... company-profile.html