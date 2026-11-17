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The Richmond Highway office offers conservative, drug-free care plans for numbness, tingling, and burning in the feet and hands.

WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Virginia Family Chiropractic & Physical Medicine is marking American Diabetes Month this November by highlighting its neuropathy care program at the Woodbridge office, 14904 Richmond Highway, Suite 301. The program serves residents of Woodbridge, Lake Ridge, Dale City, Lorton, and the wider Prince William County area who live with numbness, tingling, or burning pain in their feet or hands.Diabetic neuropathy is nerve damage linked to elevated blood sugar over time. It most often affects the feet and lower legs first, and symptoms can include burning sensations, pins and needles, numbness, and reduced feeling in the feet. Loss of sensation can make it harder to notice minor injuries and can affect balance, which is one reason early attention matters. Neuropathy can also stem from other causes, including nerve compression such as carpal tunnel syndrome or sciatica, and in some cases the cause is never identified.American Diabetes Month, observed each November, is an opportunity for people living with diabetes to check in on their overall health, including the health of their nerves. People with diabetes are generally advised to have their feet examined regularly and to report new numbness, tingling, or pain to their physician. Recognizing symptoms early gives patients more options and helps them avoid waiting until nerve problems begin to limit walking, sleep, or daily activities.Every patient at Virginia Family Chiropractic in Woodbridge, VA starts with a comprehensive evaluation designed to identify the structural, metabolic, and circulatory factors that may be contributing to nerve symptoms. The evaluation also helps determine which treatment options are appropriate, since not every therapy is suitable for every patient.Neuropathy care plans at the Woodbridge office are personalized and may include MLS laser therapy, shockwave therapy, infrared boot therapy for the feet and lower legs, electrical stimulation, vibration therapy to stimulate circulation and sensory pathways, and rehabilitation. The team also reviews nutrition and supplement options, such as B vitamins and alpha-lipoic acid, based on each patient's health history, current medications, and bloodwork.The program is designed to work alongside a patient's existing medical care, not replace it. Patients with diabetes continue to manage their blood sugar with their physician, and the Woodbridge team communicates directly with primary care doctors, neurologists, and endocrinologists to keep care consistent across a patient's health care team. Chiropractors at the practice work with a family nurse practitioner and a supervising medical doctor, an integrated model that supports that coordination.For patients whose symptoms trace back to nerve compression rather than diabetes, care may also include corrective chiropractic adjustments, soft-tissue work, and spinal decompression to relieve pressure on an affected nerve root. Treatment duration depends on the severity of the nerve involvement and the underlying cause found during the evaluation.Patients are encouraged to bring a list of current medications and supplements, recent bloodwork, and any prior imaging or nerve testing to their first visit, which helps the team build a more complete picture during the evaluation. Neuropathy care is offered at all four of the practice's offices, and the Woodbridge location is a short drive from Dale City via Dale Boulevard and Route 1.The Woodbridge office sits on Richmond Highway (Route 1) with access from I-95, serving one of the region's busiest commuter corridors. Residents who want to learn more about their symptoms can also take the practice's online neuropathy quiz before their visit. New patients can schedule an evaluation by calling (703) 499-8840 or by visiting virginiafamilychiropractic.About Virginia Family Chiropractic & Physical MedicineVirginia Family Chiropractic & Physical Medicine has served Northern Virginia since 2008 from four offices in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge. Every doctor on staff holds Chiropractic BioPhysics certification, a technique supported by more than 300 peer-reviewed studies that uses objective spinal measurements to guide care. Chiropractors work alongside a family nurse practitioner and a supervising medical doctor. Services include chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression, MLS laser therapy, shockwave therapy, dry needling, the NeuroMed neuropathy program, videofluoroscopy and digital motion X-ray imaging, and rehabilitation. New patients are accepted at all four offices.###Media ContactVirginia Family Chiropractic & PMAddress: 14904 Richmond Hwy Ste 301, Woodbridge, VA 22191Phone: (703) 499-8840Website:

Dr. Cameron Hatam

Virginia Family Chiropractic (Woodbridge, VA)

+1 (703) 499-8840

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Virginia Family Chiropractic Highlights Diabetic Neuropathy Care in Woodbridge During American Diabetes Month News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC November 17, 2026, 06:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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