Is North Texas getting water from an Arkansas reservoir?

Finding hidden leaks is essential in the face of new water rate hikes.

Responsible Master Plumber Steven Smith of Mother Modern Plumbing.

NTMWD's Millwood Lake proposal may spell higher hidden leak costs for its customers

- Steven Smith, Responsible Master Plumber, Mother Modern PlumbingPLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As two major players in southern water infrastructure discuss a massive pipeline deal between Arkansas and North Texas, DFW residents and home plumbing experts are concerned about the long-term results for their communities.A potential deal between Heartland Water Partners and the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) would create a 150-200 mile pipeline from Millwood Lake to an undetermined location. This would presumably be a reservoir controlled by NTMWD.The new pipeline would move up to 110 million gallons per day across the state line from Arkansas into North Texas. NTMWD's stated goal is to increase the water supply for its service area, which is expected to double in population by 2080.While the increase in potable water is a certain need for North Texas, public sentiment about the proposed pipeline is mixed.Regardless of whether Arkansas water ever reaches North Texas reservoirs, one thing is already guaranteed for DFW residents: water is getting more expensive. Following NTMWD's wholesale rate hike this fall, experienced local Master Plumbers say home plumbing leaks will go from inconvenient to downright expensive.“NTMWD's wholesale water rate just went up almost 9% in October 2026,” says Steven Smith, Responsible Master Plumber at Mother Modern Plumbing.“Adding all that infrastructure is going to mean more rate hikes. Folks just can't afford to waste water anymore.”Based on the current $4.50 per 1,000 gallons rate for NTMWD member cities, a 1/16-inch pinhole leak adds at least $127 to a customer's monthly water bill.“Wholesale rates have gone up every year for the last 10 years,” Smith explains.“If negotiations go through, we're going to see $5 per 1,000 gallons sooner rather than later.”Even if the proposed Arkansas-to-Texas water pipeline doesn't pass, the NTMWD just started a $5 billion five-year capital improvement plan that runs through 2031.Smith states that locating and repairing hidden plumbing leaks before the next water rate hike is essential to DFW residents trying to make their home budgets work.The NTMWD currently provides services to 2.4 million people across 70 communities. Its member cities include Allen, Farmersville, Forney, Frisco, Garland, McKinney, Mesquite, Princeton, Plano, Richardson, Rockwall, Royse City and Wylie.To catch silent leaks before the next billing cycle hits, Smith recommends homeowners in these cities run a quick five-minute street meter check:1. Turn off all water indoors and outdoors (including sprinklers and ice makers).2. Open the street meter box and check the small triangular or star-shaped leak indicator dial.3. Watch for movement: If that dial spins while everything is shut off, water is actively escaping between the meter and the house, or beneath the slab."Water isn't getting cheaper," Smith states. "Catching a hidden leak with a simple meter check costs nothing. Waiting until it doubles your water bill or erodes the soil under your house is what gets expensive."

Matthew Silkwood

Mother Modern Plumbing

+1 979-220-1702

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

What an Arkansas Water Pipeline Means for DFW Homeowners News Provided By Mother Modern Plumbing November 17, 2026, 06:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Environment



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.