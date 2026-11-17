MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Wirelessly powered Kaha telemeters record cardiovascular, neural and other physiological signals in freely moving rats and mice, with no battery refurbishment.

DUNEDIN, OTAGO, NEW ZEALAND, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ADInstruments, the New Zealand life science instrumentation company, has outlined how its Kaha small animal telemetry systems give US laboratories an alternative to battery-powered telemetry implants.No Refurbishment Required, With Less Downtime and Lower Running CostsWhen a telemetry implant runs on a single-use battery, a spent battery means the device has to be refurbished before it can go into another animal. The SmartPad under a rat's cage recharges the telemeter inside the animal, and the mouse telemeter has no battery at all, running solely on the charge received wirelessly from the tBase beneath the home cage.ADInstruments says this removes the hassle, downtime and ongoing cost of refurbishment. Each telemeter can be explanted, cleaned and re-implanted, so one device can be used across multiple studies, and the company says reuse and reduced maintenance can deliver significant savings over the life of a system.Long-Term Recording for Pharmacological Safety Testing and Naturalistic Research ProtocolsWithout battery-life constraints, research using Kaha Telemetry can run for months at a time. This allows pharmacology safety researchers to record a prolonged baseline, introduce their drug or pharmacological variable, and continue to record the effects of that variable in the same animal over a long period. This also ensures that external delays, which would reduce the recording window for battery-operated telemetry products, have no impact on the recording window for experiments using Kaha Telemetry.Wireless Telemetry for Freely Moving Rodents, Without Tethers or RestraintKaha telemeters are implanted in the animal and send data wirelessly to a receiver beneath the home cage: a SmartPad for rats and a tBase for mice. The same receiver powers the telemeter through a patented inductive power transfer system, so animals are recorded without tethers, swivels or restraint. Each telemeter samples at 2 kHz and transmits on one of 40 independent channels, which allows cages to sit side by side without specialised cages or shielding.Implantable Rat Telemetry for Chronic Cardiovascular MonitoringKaha rat telemeters are designed for rats of 175 grams and over. Depending on the model, they record one signal or a combination of signals including: arterial blood pressure, left ventricular pressure, central venous pressure and intracranial pressure, along with ECG, EMG and EEG biopotentials, renal or lumbar sympathetic nerve activity, and renal or brain tissue oxygen. Every rat telemeter also records temperature.Continuous 24-Hour Recording for Circadian and Autonomic StudiesBecause the SmartPad keeps the telemeter charged while the animal is in its cage, data can be collected 24 hours a day with no batteries to replace. That suits circadian rhythm and autonomic studies, which depend on unbroken day and night recordings of blood pressure, heart rate and sympathetic nerve activity. If a rat moves out of the charging field, a backup battery keeps the telemeter transmitting for up to 4 to 6 hours, depending on the model.Housing Telemetered Rats Together During Long-Term StudiesTelemetered animals have often been housed alone, a practice the UK's NC3Rs links to interference between the signals of neighbouring implants. Kaha rat systems support cohousing, which allows two rats, each implanted with one telemeter, to share a single cage. The primary SmartPad under the cage charges both telemeters and records one animal, while a second SmartPad, located up to 5 meters away, records the other.Battery-Free Mouse Telemetry in a 1.8 cm3 ImplantKaha mouse telemeters are designed for mice of 22 grams and over. The 1.8 cm3 ceramic telemeter is powered whenever the mouse is on the tBase and switches off when it is removed from the tBase electroconductive range. Each mouse telemeter records one biopotential signal, either ECG, EEG or EMG, together with an activity index.Continuous Telemetry Data Recorded and Analyzed in LabChartSmartPads and tBases output analogue signals that are recorded by PowerLab hardware and analyzed in LabChart software, the same data acquisition system ADInstruments supplies for a broad spectrum of physiology research applications.About ADInstrumentsADInstruments is a New Zealand-founded company that has supplied data acquisition hardware and software for life science research and education for 40 years, and serves more than 10,000 organisations worldwide. ADInstruments' Kaha Sciences range of small animal telemetry systems is used for long-term physiological recording in rats and mice.

Justin Cashell

ADInstruments

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Wirelessly Powered Kaha Telemetry From ADInstruments Takes Battery Refurbishment Out of Long-Term Rodent Studies News Provided By ADInstruments November 17, 2026, 06:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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