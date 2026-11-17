Nisha Bengani was named among CMO Asia's 100 Smartest Digital Marketing Leaders in 2020.

Boss Wallah gives CMOs one accountable partner for influencer marketing, AI video, AI search and content, all under one roof

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boss Wallah Media, India's largest regional-language content and marketing company, has appointed Nisha Bengani as Head of Digital Solutions, leading its growth with brands in India, APAC and MENA.AI is rewriting how customers find brands: buyers ask AI assistants instead of searching, creators drive discovery, and growth is shifting to vernacular audiences. Most brands juggle a patchwork of vendors. By industry estimates, India has over 1,000 digital agencies, many hired for a single channel or project. Nisha's mandate is to replace that patchwork with one partner that owns the outcome.Boss Wallah is one of a handful of Indian firms delivering end-to-end, under one roof, with deep tech DNA:- Influencer marketing at scale. Boss1, built in-house, connects brands to 1,00,000+ influencers and 10,000+ creators.- AI Video Centre of Excellence. Finished AI video in six languages, no shoot required.- Seven in-house studios. Real, human-led video from its own crews, 200+ a week.- Owned reach. 18 million subscribers and 330 million monthly views.- Proven abroad. Serving US clients in technology, hospitality and education.A 15-year marketing leader, Nisha co-founded a Hyderabad agency with a four-year average client tenure and has since built in-house teams across the Middle East and Asia. She was named among CMO Asia's 100 Smartest Digital Marketing Leaders in 2020 and received the Dr. Tarita Shankar Accolade for Excellence in Leadership in 2026."We spent a decade building what most agencies rent: our own audience, studios, creators and technology. Our US work proved the model. Nisha will take it to brands in India and beyond."- Sashi Reddi, Founder of Boss Wallah Media."Most agencies sell a service. We built the whole stack, from creators and studios to AI and our own technology. Nisha's job is to turn it into growth clients can measure."- Sanju Pillai, CEO, Boss Wallah Media"Every CMO I meet says the same thing: too many vendors, not enough results. Boss Wallah gives them the complete answer, from strategy to creators to video, from one accountable team."- Nisha Bengani, Head of Digital Solutions, Boss Wallah MediaReach Nisha and the team at bosswallah or LinkedIn.CONNECT WITH THE TEAMSashi Reddi, Founder:Sanju Pillai, CEO:Nisha Bengani, Head of Digital Solutions:ABOUT BOSS WALLAH MEDIABoss Wallah Media is India's largest regional-language content and marketing company. Headquartered in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, it delivers influencer, AI video, AI search and content marketing for brands in India and the US through seven studios and its Boss1 platform. bosswallah

Kanimozhi S

Boss Wallah Media

+91 80561 75846

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Boss Wallah Media appoints Nisha Bengani to lead Digital Solutions as AI rewrites how brands are discovered News Provided By Bosswallah Technologies Pvt Ltd November 17, 2026, 06:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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