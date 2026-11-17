DOHA, QATAR, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Middle East Facilities Management Association (MEFMA), a leading voice of the facilities management industry in the region, will host the MEFMA Conference 2026: Qatar on 24 November at the Marriott Marquis City Center Doha, under the theme FM in Qatar: Smart, Sustainable & Future-Ready.Marking MEFMA's 13th industry event in Qatar, the conference reflects the Association's longstanding commitment to engaging with the local FM community, strengthening industry collaboration and supporting the sector's continued development.Against the backdrop of Qatar's evolving development ambitions, the full-day conference will bring together FM professionals, government representatives, asset owners, service providers and industry experts to explore the evolving role of facilities management, with discussions covering sustainability, smart technologies, digital solutions, workforce development, operational performance and innovative approaches to service delivery.Complementing these discussions, a key highlight of the conference will be the launch of two MEFMA whitepapers offering insights into the Qatar FM market and practical perspectives for industry professionals and decision-makers, reflecting the Association's ongoing contribution to industry research and knowledge.Commenting on the upcoming conference, Jamal Lootah, MEFMA President, said:“Facilities management is an essential contributor to the performance, sustainability and resilience of the built environment. As Qatar continues to advance its development ambitions, the FM industry has an important role to play in adopting innovative solutions, improving operational standards and delivering measurable value. The MEFMA Conference provides a dedicated platform for industry stakeholders to exchange knowledge, address shared challenges and explore opportunities that will shape the future of FM in Qatar.”Alaa AlBoali, MEFMA Executive Director, added:“The conference reflects MEFMA's continued commitment to bringing together stakeholders across the FM ecosystem to encourage knowledge exchange and industry collaboration. Having organised 13 industry events in Qatar, we remain dedicated to supporting the local FM community and contributing to the sector's development. The publication of our latest research and whitepapers further reinforces our focus on providing practical insights and supporting the growth of the FM sector across the region.”The conference is supported by Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA) as Strategic Partner, with Fine Solutions as Diamond Sponsor, FMM (Facilities Management & Maintenance Company) as Platinum Sponsor, and Como Facilities Management Services as Gold Sponsor.Beyond the conference sessions, the event will also offer valuable networking opportunities and encourage collaboration towards a smarter, more sustainable and future-ready FM sector in Qatar.For more information, visit: qatar2026/About MEFMAMEFMA is a membership-based organisation dedicated to advancing the FM industry across the region through knowledge sharing, professional development, research, events and networking, supporting the growth of the profession and the development of best practices and standards.

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MEFMA's 13th Event in Qatar to Unite the FM Industry Around a Smarter, More Sustainable Future News Provided By Middle East Facilities Management Association November 17, 2026, 06:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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