MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SmartDx combines canine genetic information and artificial intelligence to give dog owners a new perspective on potential health risks and proactive care.

HAWTHORNE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dog owners have long relied on breed information, family history and veterinary examinations to understand their dogs' health. SmartDx is introducing a new approach that combines canine DNA analysis, owner-provided information and artificial intelligence to help identify lifetime risks for cancer and heart disease.Developed by SmartDx, the direct-to-consumer canine health testing platform uses a simple mouth swab to collect a dog's DNA. The genetic information is analyzed using proprietary algorithms and machine-learning technology designed to identify patterns associated with disease susceptibility.Unlike traditional dog DNA tests that primarily focus on breed identification and ancestry, SmartDx is focused on helping owners better understand future health risks.The platform incorporates two proprietary technology components:●Morse: A proprietary algorithm that transforms raw genomic information into structured, model-ready data.●Mew (Monte carlo Ensemble Wide): A machine-learning risk prediction engine that evaluates genetic information alongside relevant owner-provided information to generate disease-risk predictions.The initial SmartDx health-risk offering focuses on cancer and heart disease, two significant areas of concern for dog owners."Genetic information has the potential to change how we think about canine health," said Brent Keller, SmartDx co-founder. "Our goal is to make sophisticated genomic and AI technology accessible to everyday dog owners, and if they or their vets chooses we can give them specific genetic mutation information they can discuss with their veterinarians and consider when making preventive-care decisions."SmartDx emphasizes that an 'At Risk' result is not a diagnosis and a dog unfortunately passing before the onset of disease-related symptoms does not qualify as a false positive. In the event that a dog is assessed as being 'At Risk', the details that are related to that prediction are provided to allow for interpretation. The information that is contained in a risk report is intended to complement, not replace, veterinary examinationsand professional medical advice.By making canine genetic risk information more accessible, SmartDx hopes to encourage a more informed and proactive approach to dog health.About SmartDxSmartDx ( ) is a canine health technology company developing AI-powered DNA testing to help dog owners better understand their pets' potential lifetime risks for serious diseases, including cancer and heart disease. Its mission is to make advanced genomic science and predictive analytics accessible to dog owners and support more informed conversations about preventive veterinary care.Media Contact:Brent KellerSmartDxWebsite: /> Email:...

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New AI-Powered Canine DNA Technology Helps Dog Owners Understand Their Dogs' Lifetime Cancer and Heart Disease Risks News Provided By SmartDx November 17, 2026, 06:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Social Media, Technology



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