A holiday stock-up promotion for salons, clinics, distributors, and other hair systems professionals, running from November 16 to December 15, 2026.

QINGDAO, SHANDONG, CHINA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bono Hair, a Qingdao-based men's hair system manufacturer, has announced two special offers for its 2026 Black Friday promotion, giving wholesale buyers more flexibility when stocking up for the holiday season:- Free Shipping: Spend $800 or more on men's in-stock hair systems and get free shipping.- Free Hair System: Get one free men's in-stock hair system for every $1,500 spent.Both offers are available with Bono Hair's tiered wholesale pricing, giving existing and new business buyers more value when ordering men's in-stock hair systems.The promotion includes all men's in-stock hair system styles available in Bono Hair's catalog across various base constructions and designs. Key models include:- BH1 – 0.08mm Thin Skin: Bono Hair's signature model, combining a natural-looking V-looped front hairline with single split knots throughout the rest of the base for a balance of realism and durability.- BH3 – 0.03mm Ultra-Thin Skin: V-looped hair throughout creates a natural-looking appearance and allows multi-directional combing.- BH2 – Full French Lace: Lightweight and breathable, with bleached knots along the front hairline.- Hollywood – Lace and Skin Hybrid: Lace front and center combine with a PU perimeter for easy taping and cleanup.- BH6T – Lifted Injection: Hair is injected into the skin base, mimicking natural hair lift and root growth directly from the scalp.Beyond these featured bestsellers, Bono Hair's lineup includes a wide range of skin, lace, monofilament, and hybrid designs, each with its own distinct characteristics.A few important details about the promotion:- Eligible products: All men's in-stock hair systems.- Wholesale pricing: Both offers are valid with Bono Hair's tiered wholesale pricing.- Free hair systems: Gifts are selected from designated in-stock models.- Shipping: Shipping charges still apply when choosing the free hair system offer.- Exclusions: Custom orders, women's products, and accessories are not included.- Promotion period: November 16 – December 15, 2026.Existing Bono Hair partners can place orders through the website or contact their sales representative to check stock availability. New business buyers can apply for a wholesale account online to get started with Bono Hair.About Bono HairBased in Qingdao, China, Bono Hair has over 20 years of experience in men's hair system manufacturing, with particular expertise in skin-based systems across different thicknesses and constructions. Focused exclusively on B2B supply, the company partners with salons, hair replacement centers, distributors, retailers, and private-label brands worldwide.

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Bono Hair Launches 2026 Black Friday Wholesale Promotion on Men's In-Stock Hair Systems News Provided By Larcoo Co., Ltd. November 17, 2026, 06:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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