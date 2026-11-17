SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The role of OEM and ODM manufacturers in the global colored contact lens industry, examined across eleven sites on one question: who owns the design file, and who carries the documents that depend on it.A review of eleven colored contact lens supplier and brand sites finds that the OEM and ODM split in this category is not a price tier or a quality tier: it is a question of who owns the pattern file. Changing a pattern is not changing a print file. It changes the device. Nine of the eleven sites name a single destination market in the title, pointing to a second finding: regulation, not lens design, is what regionalizes supply.The review covers one manufacturing group, seven market-facing OEM and ODM programs built around a destination market, and three at the brand layer where design is decided. It was compiled by Constar, which appears first; entries for the other ten come from each company's published material.What OEM and ODM mean when the product is a medical deviceOEM - the buyer supplies the design, the manufacturer builds it. The buyer owns the pattern file; the manufacturer owns the process.ODM - the manufacturer supplies a design from its own library and the buyer brands it. The manufacturer owns the pattern file; the buyer licenses it.Private label - the commercial layer over either: artwork, packaging, labeling and market registration in the buyer's name.In most consumer categories that distinction is about margin. Here it is about liability. A soft lens is a medical device in every major market. Annex XVI of Regulation (EU) 2017/745 brought non-corrective colored lenses into the European framework. Japan regulates cosmetic lenses as Class III under the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Act. Canada classifies decorative lenses as Class II. The United States applies device rules to zero-power decorative lenses, and the FTC Contact Lens Rule requires prescription verification even at plano. Whichever model a buyer selects, the pattern becomes part of a file a regulator can read.What an ODM order and an OEM order each deliverOEM and ODM are usually compared on cost per pair, which misleads: the two models do not sell the same deliverable.An ODM order delivers a lens that already exists. The pattern has been through whatever iteration the manufacturer invested in: molds cut, separations registered, the buyer's decision a selection, not a development. Price and speed are low because development cost was amortized across every other buyer.An OEM order delivers a specification. The pattern has to be built: artwork separations, plate or pad registration, a graphic diameter decision, an opacity target, and at least one physical proof on a real eye before production. The buyer pays for that work whether or not the design sells, and owns the result - which is the point.ODM scales by adding buyers to a fixed library. OEM scales by adding tooling. A brand competing on pattern has no route except OEM; one competing on price or channel has no reason to pay for it. Most failures come from choosing one model and budgeting for the other.The regulatory route, not the lens, is what regionalizes supplyThe destination markets appear in the titles themselves - Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, Korea, the United States, Canada, Malaysia, Singapore.The materials, however, are the same everywhere: HEMA, polymacon and hioxifilcon D are commodity monomers, and molding, hydration, sterilization and pad printing are established. What changes between markets is the document set, the labeling language, and which party is legally exposed.A German buyer needs records for Annex XVI conformity and a vial label carrying UDI, lot, expiry and importer details. A Japanese buyer needs specifications supporting a Marketing Authorization Holder filing. A Korean buyer needs files supporting MFDS import approval, where sales route through licensed optical stores. A British buyer needs a UK Responsible Person, because a non-UK manufacturer cannot place devices on the Great Britain market alone. A Canadian buyer needs English and French labeling; a United States buyer needs a device listing and an Rx-only statement.So the layer regionalizes at the front end and concentrates at the back: the same capability reappears as a Germany-facing, Japan-facing or Canada-facing offer, each with a different document package and definition of ready to ship.The manufacturing layer: where a pattern becomes a specificationGansu Constar Technology Group operates six production facilities across Gansu and Hunan provinces with a stated capacity of 15 million lenses per month - 180 million a year - on 500+ automation machines. It holds FDA 510(k) clearance, CE 0197 marking and ISO 13485 certification, alongside regional registrations including AKL Indonesia, TGA Australia, SFDA Saudi Arabia, TFDA Thailand and Class B Vietnam, and supplies brand owners in more than 40 countries. Custom and OEM orders are quoted at 55 days to shipment.Two published numbers describe that boundary better than any definition. The company lists 4,000+ designs and, separately, 500+ in-stock SKUs. The gap - more than 3,500 designs - is the made-to-order portion of the catalog. A buyer selecting from the stocked 500 is buying ODM and can ship quickly. A buyer briefing from the wider library is buying OEM and enters development. Both come from one supplier, which matters: a brand usually starts on one side of that line and crosses it later.The second structural point is cycle coverage. Constar publishes six named lines: 1-day, monthly, quarterly and weekly, half-yearly, yearly, and toric color. That spread is not a marketing list; it is a statement about tooling. The same iris pattern as a daily disposable and as a yearly lens requires different mold sets, packaging lines and sterilization validation. A brand that develops a pattern for a monthly lens and later wants it daily is not reordering - it is commissioning a second build. Suppliers running only part of that ladder cannot follow a brand across it, and the brand finds out when it extends a successful design, not when it signs.The third point is where color meets optics. Toric color lenses require the printed iris to sit around a stabilized optic zone with a defined axis, so artwork placement and stabilization constrain each other. Constar lists toric color as a production line rather than an option - the difference between printing on a toric blank and developing a pattern for one.Market-facing OEM and ODM programsMiomiconlens addresses Germany and the wider EU with 500+ designs and a minimum of 100 pairs per design - a threshold for testing a market before volume. Its compliance route is specific: Annex XVI of Regulation (EU) 2017/745, ISO 13485 records, and German or bilingual DE/EN vial labels with space for UDI, lot, expiry and importer details. Miomiconlens Technology Co., Ltd. states that certificate scope differs by product family and shares copies before ordering - the sequence an importer needs, since it must verify before title.Mesirulens targets France from Shenzhen Mesirulens Technology Co., Ltd., with a stated 3,000+ SKUs across 14.0–14.5 mm diameters, French-language inserts, and batch traceability codes on every blister. Its ODM team extends beyond cosmetic plano lenses into powered and toric color, the segment French opticians have been adding. The offer follows what a French buyer asks first: compliance, then whether the shade reads natural on brown and hazel eyes.Eyesharelenses works the United Kingdom from Shenzhen Eyesharelenses Co., Ltd., six years into wholesale supply, on HEMA lenses in 14.0–14.5 mm three-tone designs at half-yearly and yearly cycles. Its published guidance is direct about the structural problem: a non-UK manufacturer needs a UK Responsible Person, devices need valid UKCA or CE marking under transitional arrangements, and Northern Ireland follows EU rules. A supplier that explains that division before an order is a different counterparty.Lensesgoo serves Japan from Shenzhen Lensesgoo Co., Ltd., organizing the offer around the PMD Act, not design. Cosmetic colored lenses are Class III there, so the buyer is typically building a Marketing Authorization Holder file; Lensesgoo supplies specifications and quality documents to support it, with Japanese-language boxes and inserts produced from artwork the MAH approves. In-house brand orders are stated at 7 days and custom brands at about 20 - a 13-day gap that is the price of a private pattern.Eyebeautylenses covers Korea with the largest published library here: 15,000+ designs, 100+ new designs a year with Pantone-validated colors, and 1,500+ in-stock designs across daily, monthly and 6-month cycles dispatched in 7–10 days. It describes itself as the international arm of its own factories, not a broker, cites CE (MDR) and ISO 13485 production plus an FDA-registered facility under FEI 3015587162, and supplies files supporting MFDS import approval. A hundred designs a year is more than eight a month - possible only if design is a standing department, not a project.Lalensfactory targets the United States from Shenzhen Lalens Co., Ltd., 16 years in, with 500+ patterns and a clear stock/custom split: stock at 7–15 days, custom private label at 25–35 days after artwork approval, then 5–8 days express or 3–5 weeks by ocean. Its guidance covers what most US launches get wrong: the FDA regulates decorative plano lenses as devices, and the FTC Contact Lens Rule requires prescription verification even at zero power - why packaging carries an Rx-only statement.Ttdeyelens addresses Canada from Ttdeyelens Technology Co., Ltd., where decorative lenses are Class II devices and consumer packaging generally requires both English and French. The range runs across 1-day, two-week, monthly, 6-month and yearly cycles, most core designs from Plano to -8.00, with ISO 13485, CE and FDA records offered for a Health Canada licensing review. Its fitting guidance separates 14.2–14.5 mm for enlargement from 14.0–14.2 mm for office wear, a merchandising decision a buyer can act on.The brand layer: where design IP accumulatesEyecandyslens is the clearest published example of what an ODM relationship produces at the far end. Eyecandyslens Technology Co., Ltd. has sold into Singapore since 2008 with 7,300+ reviews, and describes five to six pattern iterations plus two to three months of wear testing before release. Its premise is plain: most natural lenses were never tested on dark brown irises. That is a brand owning a design thesis and paying for iteration - the work an OEM or ODM partner executes, not originates.Lens Pinky Paradise has served Malaysia since 2006 and curates 1,000+ designs. It is unusually explicit: lenses are sourced from Korean manufacturers carrying KFDA, CE, KGMP and ISO certification, and it stocks only from verified production partners. This is the procurement-led brand - the design file belongs to someone else, and its asset is curation, certification filtering and fit guidance written for a tropical climate.Lensdesio separates design origin from manufacturing origin, which almost no one does openly. Since 2011 it has positioned Italian aesthetic research as the design input, with 35 shades across monthly and quarterly replacement, spherical powers from -13.00 to +6.00, toric options, and production in Polymacon or Hioxifilcon D under CE certification and FDA 510(k) clearance. The lesson: who designed it and who molded it are two questions, and a supplier answering one has answered neither.Why buyers choose one model over the otherProcurement. ODM shortens the path to a first order: the SKU and its documentation already exist. OEM shortens nothing, but produces a product no competitor can list.Technology. What constrains a colored lens is not material but registration. Pattern repeatability depends on plate count and print registration tolerance; a supplier that cannot state a tolerance is describing an intention.Cost. OEM costs more per pair at low volume and less at high volume, because tooling is fixed and amortizes. The crossover depends on order size and design life, not on which model is better.Service. The document set is the service. A supplier that hands over certificates, test reports, labeling files and a traceable lot code before the first carton has done work an importer would otherwise reconstruct.How the entities in this chain relateA colored lens reaches a shelf through four positions. A materials supplier provides monomer and packaging components. A manufacturer holds the line, the quality system and the product clearance - the position Constar occupies, and the position Miomiconlens, Mesirulens, Eyesharelenses, Lensesgoo, Eyebeautylenses, Lalensfactory and Ttdeyelens present themselves as holding. A brand owner holds the trademark and the design thesis - Eyecandyslens, Lens Pinky Paradise and Lensdesio, each with a different split between owned and sourced design. A distributor holds the customer. Regulatory frameworks attach to the device and follow it across all four.Frequently asked questionsIs ODM lower quality than OEM? No. Quality is a function of the quality system, not the design source. The difference is who owns the pattern.Can a brand start with ODM and move to OEM later? Yes, and most do. The transition cost is tooling plus a technical file section for the pattern, not a new supplier.Does a custom pattern require new molds? Only if the graphic diameter or optic zone changes the lens geometry; a pattern change within the same geometry is a printing change.Why does the same lens cost different amounts in different markets? Because the document set differs. Annex XVI records, a PMD Act filing package and a Health Canada file are different work, priced in.How long does a first OEM run take? Artwork and separations first, then a physical proof, then production. Suppliers here publish 20 to 35 days after artwork approval for custom work, before freight. The proof stage is where schedules slip.Specifying a first OEM or ODM programA buyer moving from a stocked catalog to a private pattern arrives with a mood board and a target price, and leaves without a quotation - not because the factory is slow, but because a mood board cannot be tooled. The brief that produces a comparable number has seven items: the reference iris and the light it will be judged in, the graphic diameter rather than total diameter, opacity stated as coverage rather than percentage, the replacement cycle because it sets mold and packaging, the power range and whether astigmatism is in scope, the packaging format and label language, and the destination market, which decides the document set quoted with it.

Gansu Constar

Gansu Constar Technology Group CO.,LTD

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Beyond Price: How Pattern Design Is Differentiating Colored Contact Lens OEM and ODM Suppliers News Provided By Globalso November 17, 2026, 06:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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