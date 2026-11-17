Pushing Beyond Burnout: Free Business Webinar for People with Disabilities

Avoiding burnout webinar designed specifically for entrepreneurs with disabilities.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Disability Owned TV today announced the upcoming live webinar,“Pushing Through Burnout”, taking place on Wednesday, November 18 at 2PM ET. Hosted via Zoom, NDI – Small Business Hub's free interactive session is designed to help small business owners with disabilities learn how to build a business without scarifying their health.

Webinar leader Rosemarie Philip, Founder of A Life Well-Loved, will help attendees understand how to avoid emotional burnout caused by the operating a modern business enterprise. Topics covered will include:

.How to work with systems not designed for people with disabilities.

.Reduce being overwhelmed by daily business operations.

.Explore different dimensions of rest in your everyday life.

ASL Interpretation and Captioning will be provided. There is no cost to attend this webinar which will be recorded and is scheduled to air on the Disability Owned TV channel at a later date. To register visit disabilitysmallbusiness. Kelvin E. Boston, Disability Owned TV CEO, said“This webinar will help business owners with disabilities understand how to structure their business life around their capacity, and not against it. We are proud that the Pushing Through Burnout webinar will be available to watch nationwide on the Disability Owned TV streaming service.”

About Disability Owned TV

Disability Owned TV is a streaming business information channel for business owners, self-employed, and other entrepreneurial minded people with disabilities. This free streaming service is available to watch on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and the Disability Owned TV. com website.

About NDI- Small Business Hub

NDI's Small Business Hub provides specialized resources and support to help entrepreneurs with disabilities start, build and grow their businesses. For more information visit disability small business.

The contents of webinar were developed under grant H421F240198 from the U.S. Department of Education (Department). The Department does not mandate or prescribe practices, models, or other activities described or discussed in this document. The contents of this webinar may contain examples of adaptations of, and links to resources created and maintained by another public or private organization. The Department does not control or guarantee the accuracy, relevance, timeliness, or completeness of this outside information. The content of this webinar does not necessarily represent the policy of the Department. This publication is not intended to represent the views or policy of or be an endorsement of any views expressed or materials provided by any Federal agency. (EDGAR 75.620)

Laura Thrasher

NDI Small Business Hub

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Push Beyond Burnout Webinar for Entrepreneurs with Disabilities News Provided By Trust Edge IoT November 17, 2026, 06:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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