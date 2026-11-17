Abdullah Al Junayed's Studio Portrait

Data and code from a study on detecting fatigue in servo-driven machines are now public while the manuscript is under review at an Elsevier journal

- Abdullah Al JunayedPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bangladeshi mechanical engineering researcher Abdullah Al Junayed and co-author Labib Ibn Muzahid have publicly released the dataset and replication code from a computational study on detecting mechanical fatigue in servo-driven machinery. The materials accompany the manuscript“Stress-Weighted Telemetry and Stress-Cycle Severity in Flexible Servo Axes: A Reproducible Computational Study.” The manuscript was submitted to the Elsevier journal Mechanical Systems and Signal Processing in November 2026 and is currently under editorial review.Servo motors drive robotic arms, CNC machines, conveyor systems and aircraft actuators. These machines already record routine telemetry during operation, but that data is mainly used for motion control. The study proposes a method for reading the same telemetry as a measure of accumulated mechanical stress. The aim is to flag fatigue in flexible servo axes without adding dedicated sensors. [Add one sentence stating the study's main result in plain language.]The dataset is available on Mendeley Data, and the simulation and analysis code is hosted on GitHub under servo-telemetry-cep. By publishing both while the manuscript is under review, the authors aim to let other researchers reproduce the simulations and test the method independently.A second manuscript by the same authors has been submitted to the Elsevier journal Information Fusion. It is titled“Uncertainty-Aware Space–Ground Sensor Fusion for Tracking Maneuvering Hypersonic Targets: A Reproducible Simulation Benchmark.” The study examines how ground-based radar and space-based sensors can be combined to track high-speed, course-changing hypersonic vehicles in simulation.Junayed plans to continue his mechanical and aerospace engineering studies with a focus on flight systems, hypersonic target tracking and autonomous robotics.About Abdullah Al JunayedAbdullah Al Junayed, 22, is a mechanical engineering student and researcher from Bangladesh. In December 2019, at age fifteen, he scored 1580 on the SAT, including 800 in mathematics. He was twice selected for the World Mathematics Open Finals (WMOF).In astronomy and space science, Junayed received Diploma I (gold) at the International Astronomy Olympiad in 2017 and 2022. He received the Gold Award at the International Astronomy and Astrophysics Competition in 2020 and 2022, and gold at the International Astronomy and Space Olympiad in 2022 and 2023. He also received a Gold Medal with Roll of Honor at the International Space Olympiad.In mathematics, he received Gold Medals at the International Mathematical Kangaroo (IKMC / AKSF) in 2020, 2021 and 2024. He also received the Gold Award at the World Final of the World International Mathematical Olympiad. In 2023, he received gold at both the Hong Kong International Mathematical Olympiad and the Asia International Mathematical Olympiad. In physics, he received Diploma I (Gold) at Phystech, organized by the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.In computing and general science, he received gold medals at the International Informatics Olympiad in 2022 and 2025. He also received a Gold Medal at the International Informatics Olympiad (iiO) organized by the SilverZone Foundation, and a Silver Medal in Algorithm Design at the International Advanced Algorithms Olympiad (IAAO) in 2024. In 2024, he received gold medals at both the International Climate Science Olympiad and the International Science Olympiad.In robotics and engineering, Junayed received two silver medals at the Robot Olympiad and a Bronze Medal in Engineering at the International Greenwich Olympiad (IGO) in London. He also received the Engineering Gold Medal at the ICSTEM international competition. In 2025, he ranked fourth globally in the Innovator Track at the World Tech Olympiad (WTO Council). In 2026, he was named Individual Champion in Autonomous Robotics and Intelligent Systems at the World Collegiate Robotics Championship and received the Gold Award in Programming and Informatics at the World Collegiate Programming Contest.Outside competitions, he contributed to the design of a wearable exoskeleton hand that responds to hand gestures and eye blinks. He is training as a student pilot toward a private pilot license and works in flight operations alongside his studies.Junayed is the co-founder of Fly Aerospace, where he leads computational fluid dynamics (CFD) work. He also leads the aerospace project team AeroxSpace and founded the automotive venture RoadRidez. He founded Beyond The Box, a free STEM education program that reached more than 1,000 students between 2023 and 2025. He co-founded the Puji Foundation and serves as General Secretary of Right Talk Bangladesh, where he is developing microgrid energy projects for low-income urban communities.He holds the Duke of Edinburgh's International Gold Award, completed through an expedition in the Himalayan foothills. He previously played as a winger and served as vice-captain of a national-level under-15 football team.

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Abdullah Al Junayed Releases Open Research Dataset on Machine Fatigue News Provided By IUBAT November 17, 2026, 06:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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