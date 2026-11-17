MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Selection jury honors the silicon anode innovator one year after its Sustainability Pioneer win

- Christian Rood, CEO & co-founderLEIDEN, SOUTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LeydenJar, a battery innovator delivering SilyteTM, a 100% silicon anode, to the lithium-ion battery industry, has won the Deep-Tech Award at the 27th Deloitte Technology Fast 50 in the Netherlands. The award was presented on November 5, 2026, during the awards ceremony at Het Scheepvaartmuseum in Amsterdam.Deloitte's Deep-Tech Award recognizes companies built on scientific innovation and proprietary technology. Building advanced technology takes strong dedication: sustained investment, long research timelines, and often more than a decade before a company can scale. Deloitte therefore judges the award separately from the Technology Fast 50 growth ranking, with a panel of experts assessing finalists on ambition, revenue potential, degree of innovation and scalability. For LeydenJar, that work began in 2016.LeydenJar has developed a patented silicon anode technology that increases the energy density of Li-ion batteries by up to 50%, contributing to smaller or more powerful batteries for next-generation smart devices. LeydenJar projects that manufacturing Silyte can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 85% compared with conventional graphite anode production.“When we started LeydenJar as a spin-off from TNO in 2016, the question was whether a pure silicon anode could hold together inside a battery. Ten years later, we are delivering Silyte to cell makers and preparing for large-scale production. Recognition from Deloitte's independent jury, one year after our Sustainability Pioneer Award, tells us the industry sees what we see: silicon is ready to change what batteries can do,” said Christian Rood, CEO and co-founder of LeydenJar."Deep tech asks for patience with years of research, significant investment, and a team willing to solve problems that have no shortcuts to the answers. To have an independent jury recognize our hard work means a great deal to everyone at LeydenJar. That work has produced the most energy-dense 100% silicon anode roll, increasing the energy density of Li-ion batteries by up to 50%, and we can't wait to see what device makers build with it," said Paul van den Broek, Chief Technology Officer at LeydenJar.The Deep-Tech Award follows LeydenJar's win of the Sustainability Pioneer Award at the 2025 edition of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50, which honors scale-ups making a significant impact on the UN Sustainable Development Goals.About LeydenJarLeydenJar is a Netherlands-based battery innovator that manufactures a 100% silicon anode for the consumer electronics industry. Its patented Silyte anode increases the energy density of Li-ion batteries by up to 50%, enabling smaller or more powerful batteries for next-generation smart devices. Silyte is produced with a dry plasma deposition process, avoiding the wet chemical steps used in conventional anode manufacturing. Founded in 2016 as a spin-off from ECN, the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research, LeydenJar has been recognized by Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies 2026 (No. 5, EMEA), TIME and Statista's World's Top GreenTech Companies of 2025, and the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Deep-Tech Award 2026. Backed by over €100 million in total funding, the company is building PlantOne, its first large-scale production facility, set to open in 2027.

Ewout Lubberman

LeydenJar

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LeydenJar Wins Deep-Tech Award at the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 News Provided By LeydenJar November 17, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Technology



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