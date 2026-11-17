Recent bomb hoaxes disrupted flights across Europe, highlighting a vulnerability that AI generated false emergencies could exploit to overwhelm emergency services and delay responses to genuine victims.

Ronee Hulk, author of Dear Future: You Can Keep the Change

Following Europe's mass bomb hoaxes, Ronee Hulk warns AI generated emergency calls could overwhelm responders and leave genuine victims without help.

- Ronee Hulk, Author of Dear Future: You Can Keep The ChangeEDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new publicly accessible reporting platform, SEDOS, has launched to monitor emergency disruptions worldwide, providing an automated, searchable record of incidents supported by source evidence, while helping distinguish confirmed events from unverified reports and potential artificial intelligence enabled threats.The launch comes amid a wave of bomb hoaxes affecting European flights and thousands of schools, followed by a rare nationwide grounding of aircraft across the United States. Although the incidents had different causes, they have highlighted the vulnerability of essential services to disruption and the importance of identifying emerging threats before they overwhelm critical response systems.The platform was created by British technology entrepreneur and author Ronee Hulk, who coined the term 'Synthetic Emergency Denial of Service' (SEDOS) to describe a potential attack in which AI generated emergency reports overwhelm police, ambulance and fire services with convincing accounts of incidents that never occurred.SEDOS has been developed to provide a continuously updated, searchable record of relevant incidents, supported by links to the underlying reporting and evidence. Its purpose is to help researchers, journalists, emergency planners and the public distinguish documented events from unconfirmed reports and identify patterns that may otherwise go unnoticed.The warning follows extraordinary disruption on both sides of the Atlantic. On 5 November, bomb threats affected nearly 30 passenger flights across Europe, prompting diversions, searches and military responses. On 11 November, approximately 6,300 schools in Italy received bomb threats, while similar warnings reached schools in parts of the United Kingdom and Ireland.Then, on 13 November, the US Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide halt to departing flights, only the third such ground stop in American history, following the attacks of 11 September 2001 and a major systems failure in January 2023.The five hour stoppage was attributed to instability in the FAA's telecommunications infrastructure. Investigators identified excessive data traffic affecting ageing equipment during network maintenance, disrupting communications and radar systems. US authorities have reported no evidence of a cyberattack or malicious interference.The American incident was not SEDOS, nor is there established evidence that artificial intelligence was involved in the European bomb hoaxes. Hulk argues that the distinction matters, but that the incidents collectively illustrate the extraordinary consequences when critical systems cannot operate normally."An aircraft can be diverted, a school evacuated and hundreds of people disrupted by a single warning," said Hulk. "Now imagine thousands of convincing emergency reports arriving at once, each apparently coming from someone in genuine distress. Artificial intelligence makes the creation of convincing synthetic voices and conversations increasingly accessible. The danger is not simply wasted resources. It is that somebody facing a real emergency cannot get the help they need."In the expanded second edition of his book *Dear Future: You Can Keep the Change *, Hulk describes how voice generation systems and autonomous calling technology could be combined to create fabricated emergency reports on a scale that conventional hoax callers could never achieve. Rather than disabling computer systems, SEDOS would exploit the obligation of emergency services to treat credible reports seriously. Even a technically functioning response network could become overwhelmed if staff and resources were diverted towards fabricated incidents."The American grounding is a useful illustration of just how consequential a disruption to critical infrastructure can become," Hulk added. "But it is important to distinguish between a technical failure, a conventional hoax and a deliberate attempt to overwhelm emergency services with synthetic reports. Calling everything an AI attack helps nobody. Understanding the different ways these systems can fail, or be deliberately overwhelmed, is how we begin protecting them."The new platform is intended to support that distinction. Rather than treating every disruption as evidence of an AI attack, SEDOS records incidents alongside their available sources and distinguishes confirmed reporting from information that remains unverified. Its automated monitoring is designed to make emerging patterns easier to identify, while preserving the evidence needed for independent scrutiny.Hulk believes governments should examine how emergency communications can be authenticated, how suspicious patterns can be identified and how genuine callers can continue receiving help during an attempted overload. Any response, he argues, must avoid creating barriers for people seeking urgent assistance."We have spent years worrying about AI generating fake photographs and videos," he added. "The more immediate question may be what happens when a fabricated voice persuades a real person to dispatch a real ambulance, fire engine or aircraft."Hulk's warning is a forecast of a potential threat, not a claim that the recent European hoaxes or the US aviation outage were AI generated. SEDOS is intended to improve the visibility and examination of such incidents, not to suggest that every disruption constitutes a synthetic attack.The platform is publicly accessible at ****.**ENDS****About Ronee Hulk**Ronee Hulk is the pen name of a British technology entrepreneur and author of *Dear Future: You Can Keep the Change*, a book examining how artificial intelligence could reshape employment, finance, healthcare, education, relationships and public institutions. Its expanded second edition develops a series of predictions about the economic and social consequences of increasingly capable AI.

Ronee Hulk

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New Public Platform Tracks Emergency Disruptions Amid Growing Concerns Over AI Generated Hoaxes News Provided By RoneeHulk November 17, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, International Organizations, Natural Disasters, Politics, Technology



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