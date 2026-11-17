Rumiko Kimura-Galzina, Dipl. Ac. (NCBAHM), L.Ac. (NY)

Kimura Acupuncture in Williston Park explains how dry needling, also called trigger point acupuncture, fits into individualized care for persistent muscle pain.

- Rumiko Kimura-Galzina, L.Ac., Founder, Kimura Acupuncture, C PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For people living with recurring neck, shoulder, back, or hip pain, the most frustrating part is often the cycle of temporary relief followed by the return of discomfort.Kimura Acupuncture, P.C., an established acupuncture practice in Williston Park, Long Island, is highlighting the role of dry needling, also known as trigger point acupuncture, in individualized care for persistent musculoskeletal pain.Licensed acupuncturist Rumiko Kimura-Galzina has practiced dry needling since 2008, incorporating advanced training and assessment methods into her clinical approach.Dry needling uses thin, solid acupuncture needles to target trigger points. The word“dry” means no medication is injected. Trigger points are sensitive areas within muscles that may contribute to localized pain, referred pain, and movement limitations. In some cases, discomfort felt in one location may be associated with muscular dysfunction elsewhere.“Many people become frustrated when their pain keeps returning, even after trying different approaches,” said Kimura-Galzina.“A thorough assessment can help us better understand which muscles and movement patterns may be contributing to their symptoms.”At Kimura Acupuncture, treatment is individualized based on a patient's history, examination findings, and clinical presentation. Depending on the patient's needs, care may incorporate dry needling, motor point techniques, and other acupuncture approaches.The practice emphasizes that persistent pain can have multiple causes and that acupuncture is not a substitute for appropriate medical evaluation.For Long Island residents experiencing recurring muscle discomfort, understanding the potential contribution of myofascial trigger points may provide another perspective when discussing treatment options.Learn more: Visit to learn about dry needling and consultation options at Kimura Acupuncture in Williston Park.

Rumiko Kimura-Galzina, L.Ac.

Kimura Acupuncture, P.C.

+1 516-882-1292

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Long Island Acupuncturist Highlights Dry Needling for Recurring Neck, Shoulder, Back, and Hip Pain News Provided By Kimura Acupuncture, P.C. November 17, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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