IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Founder and Certified College Planner of Destination College Lora Georgieva Helps Students Navigate Admissions, Financial Aid, and Scholarships With Personalized StrategyLincolnshire, Illinois – Lora Georgieva is the Founder and Certified College Planner at Destination College, a college planning and education consulting firm that she established in 2010. For more than 16 years, she has specialized in helping high school students and their families navigate college admissions, financial aid, scholarships, and college affordability strategies. Her personalized planning is designed to maximize scholarship and financial aid opportunities while helping students gain admission to colleges that align with their academic and career goals. Her areas of focus include scholarship strategy, college funding, and education consulting.Originally from Bulgaria, Lora studied at the D. A. Tsenov Academy of Economics, where she earned bachelor's degrees in Accounting and Actuarial Science. She built her early career in financial services before transitioning into college planning. In 2010, she became a Certified College Planner through the National Institute of Certified College Planners, making her one of only a small number of professionals in Illinois to hold the credential at the time. That background gives her a strong grounding in the financial side of college planning. She is also a member of Business Networking International and local women's business owner chapters in Illinois.Lora attributes her success to overcoming obstacles. Hitting rock bottom more than once taught her resilience, perseverance, and how to succeed through adversity. Those experiences ultimately led her to success, and she sees every setback as a learning opportunity to achieve something greater.The best career advice she can give a newly established entrepreneur is that life begins at the end of one's comfort zone. She keeps that reminder behind her desk because it encourages her to challenge herself every day. For Lora, growth happens when people embrace discomfort, take risks, and continuously push beyond their perceived limits. She also credits her first business coach, Norm Roth, for encouraging her to believe in herself and for helping shape her professional journey.Lora sees both challenges and opportunities in the growing reliance on artificial intelligence. Many families depend on AI without fully understanding the complexities of college admissions and financial aid, which can lead to costly mistakes. Another major challenge is timing, as many students and parents begin the planning process too late and only realize they cannot afford college after receiving admissions offers. In her view, college planning deserves the same level of professional guidance as working with a doctor or accountant. Families benefit most when they seek expert advice early.In her professional life, Lora values balance, innovation, teamwork, and collaboration. She enjoys working with self-motivated individuals who take initiative without needing constant direction, and she finds fulfillment in helping driven students achieve meaningful goals through strategic guidance. In her personal life, she prizes honesty, kindness, and loyalty, and she surrounds herself with positive, outgoing people. She considers strong relationships, integrity, and support for others essential to both personal fulfillment and long-term success.Lora's commitment to education extends beyond her consulting services. She is also the author of What Others Don't Tell You About College Planning, a book that shares valuable insights and guidance to help families better understand the complexities of preparing for higher education. Through her writing, she further empowers students and parents to make informed decisions about college admissions, financial aid, scholarships, and affordability. She also founded the nonprofit Care NFP, which supports homeless students, refugees, and financially disadvantaged families in accessing higher education. She donates college planning services to local charity auctions and fundraising galas, volunteers at a women's shelter, and assists local families in need with college access and educational opportunities. Her contributions to education and business were recognized in 2017 with the Influential Women in Business Award from the Daily Herald in Chicago.Through expertise, resilience, and generosity, Lora helps families turn the complex process of paying for and getting into college into a clear and achievable plan. Her work opens doors for students from every background, including those who might otherwise be left out of higher education. By pairing financial insight with genuine care, Lora Georgieva continues to make the path to college more accessible, affordable, and hopeful for the families she serves.Learn More about Lora Georgieva:Through her Influential Women profile: and her websiteInfluential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.#CollegeSearch #Admissions #CommonApplication #StudentAdmissions #FAFSAFiling #CSSProfile #Scholarships #NeedBasedFinancialAid #TuitionNegotiation #FinancialAidAppeal #StudentLoanStrategies #MajorAssessment #CollegeEssayAssistance #ACTTestPrep #SATTestPrep

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Influential Women: Lora Georgieva, Guides Families Toward Affordable Higher Education Through Expert College Planning News Provided By Influential Women November 17, 2026, 07:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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