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The Carrollton shop handles scheduled service, diagnostics, MMCO and MMQO upgrades, tuning, PPF and wraps under one roof during the cooler months

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the driving season winds down across North Texas, many McLaren and Aston Martin owners start to drive their cars less often through the holidays and the colder weeks of winter. March Motorsports, an independent McLaren and Aston Martin specialist in Carrollton, is encouraging owners to treat those quieter months as a planning window. It is a good time to catch up on scheduled maintenance, work through any lingering faults and finally start the custom projects that tend to get pushed back once spring arrives.For many owners, the months between late fall and early spring are when a car sits the most. That downtime is useful. A car that is not needed for weekend drives can stay at the shop long enough for a thorough service, a careful diagnosis or a custom build, without the owner losing time behind the wheel during the best weather of the year.March Motorsports works on two marques only, McLaren and Aston Martin. That focus shapes how the shop approaches both sides of its business. Maintenance and repair carry the same weight as custom work, and the same team in the same Carrollton facility handles both. An owner can bring a car in for an annual service and plan a set of upgrades at the same visit, with one point of contact for the whole project.The shop's model coverage reflects that focus. McLaren work spans the MP4-12C, 650S, 675LT, 570S and 570GT, 600LT, 620R, 720S, 750S, 765LT, GT and GTS, and Senna. Aston Martin coverage includes the DB9, DB11, DB12, Vantage, DBS, Vanquish, Rapide, DBX and Valour. Working on a narrow range of cars every day means the technicians see the same faults and the same service items again and again, which helps them diagnose problems efficiently and plan work accurately.March Motorsports was founded by Dalton March, and owners can speak directly with the technicians who work on their cars. Requests for a call back are answered personally by a March Motorsports technician, which gives owners a clear line of communication from the first question through the final handover.Scheduled maintenance is the natural place to start. McLaren and Aston Martin service schedules include annual and interval services, oil and filter changes, inspections, and time-based items that come due on the calendar rather than the odometer. Cars that are driven sparingly can still reach those time-based intervals, which is why low-mileage cars benefit from a winter check as much as daily drivers do.The shop also covers brakes and tires, including pads, rotors, carbon ceramic brakes, brake fluid, tire wear and tire date codes. Tires age even when the tread looks healthy, and date codes matter on cars that cover few miles each year. Carbon ceramic discs are removed from the car for a proper inspection rather than judged through the wheel spokes.Diagnostics are another focus for the off-season. For McLaren work, the shop uses the McLaren Diagnostic System, the factory scan tool, to read faults at the module level, review live data and run system tests. A warning message on the dash is treated as a starting point, not a diagnosis, and the shop completes a road test before quoting a repair. Winter gives owners time to address an intermittent warning they may have ignored during the summer.Beyond routine service, the shop handles transmission and clutch work, including fluid flushes, dual clutch calibration and gearbox fault diagnosis. Its technicians also work on suspension and hydraulic systems, with hydraulic bleeds, ride height checks and damper diagnosis set to factory specification. Cooling system work covers coolant reservoirs, radiator hoses and oil cooler housings, while electrical work includes parasitic drain diagnosis, battery replacement and wiring harness repair.Battery health deserves particular attention when a car will sit for longer stretches. A parasitic drain that goes unnoticed during regular driving can leave a car with a flat battery after a few quiet weeks. Checking the battery and charging system before a period of light use can save an owner a frustrating surprise when the weather warms up.The way the work is handled matters as much as the work itself. March Motorsports uses genuine parts as standard and fits them to factory torque values that are recorded with each job. Vehicles are photographed at intake, and owners receive a line-item estimate to approve before any work begins. Nothing starts without the owner's approval, so there are no surprise line items or unrequested work on the final invoice.Light body work is part of the same picture. The shop offers careful repair and precise panel fitment for light cosmetic damage, which can be a sensible job to schedule alongside winter maintenance. Small chips and scuffs collected over a summer of driving can be addressed before the car goes back on the road.Owners who are unsure what their car needs can start with a conversation. Many arrive with a specific question about one car, such as a warning light, a noise, an upcoming interval or a part they want to change. The team can review the car's history, recommend what should be addressed now and what can wait, and build a plan that fits the owner's schedule and priorities for the year ahead.Custom work receives the same attention as maintenance at March Motorsports in Carrollton, TX. McLaren projects run through MMCO, which stands for March Motorsports Custom Operations, the shop's McLaren-exclusive custom division. Aston Martin projects run through MMQO, the in-house fabrication and customization division tailored to Aston Martin.MMCO covers a wide range of McLaren upgrades. Carbon fiber parts, including bonnets, splitters, side skirts and wings, are fitted to factory panel gaps. Exhaust work includes titanium and performance systems, along with the shop's X-pipe work. Suspension and track setups include corner balancing, alignment and setup for road or track use. Upholstery projects range from seat retrims to seat conversions, and custom wheels and tires are specified and fitted for each car.Owners who want more performance can explore the shop's McLaren tuning packages. The power upgrade program is organized in stages, starting with an ECU calibration on the factory exhaust system and moving through high-flow downpipes, catback systems and fuel system upgrades. Each package begins with a baseline data log and ends with post-install logs and a road test before the car is returned, with engine safety in mind at every stage.For Aston Martin owners, MMQO offers carbon fiber for the exterior and cabin, sports exhaust systems built for tone and flow, suspension work including lowering, coilovers and geometry setup, hand-finished upholstery and stitching, and forged wheels fitted in the correct offsets. MMQO work is designed, fabricated and fitted in the shop's own facility, and nothing leaves until the fit and finish meet the standard of the car.Appearance and protection are a large part of the custom side as well. The shop offers clear paint protection film in full-body, front clip and high-impact area packages. Self-healing film is laid over painted surfaces with the edges wrapped, so stone chips, road rash and car wash swirls stop at the film rather than at the factory paint.Because the shop disassembles McLarens regularly for service work, its installers can wrap film around seams and behind panels instead of trimming it at the edge. Panels are removed where needed and reinstalled to factory torque, which helps the protection stay invisible and allows it to be removed cleanly years later. Damaged sections can be replaced panel by panel, so a single stone strike does not mean redoing the whole car.Owners looking for a new look can choose color paint protection film, which delivers a full color change while protecting the paint underneath. Satin, matte and textured finishes are always sampled on a panel before an owner commits to the whole car. The shop also designs and installs full McLaren wraps and bespoke livery in-house.Winter is often the most practical time for these projects. A full-body film installation, a color change or a multi-part build takes time, and scheduling it during months when the car would otherwise sit means the owner gets the car back ready for spring. Combining a custom project with scheduled service also means the car is only off the road once.Planning ahead also helps with parts. Some genuine parts and custom components take time to source, and starting a conversation early in the off-season gives the shop room to order what a project needs and schedule the work in a sensible sequence. Owners who decide in late fall what they want their car to look and feel like in spring are more likely to have the finished car in hand when the weather turns.Performance and appearance projects can also be combined with maintenance in a way that saves duplicated labor. When a car is already partly disassembled for a service item, related upgrades or protective film can sometimes be installed at the same time. The team can point out those opportunities when it builds the estimate, so owners can decide what makes sense to combine.Every custom job follows a clear process. Owners receive a written scope of work to approve before anything starts. Fitment is checked against factory references for gaps, torque and trim, and the finished job is handed over with before, during and after photographs. If an option does not suit a particular car, the team says so before it costs the owner anything.The shop also serves buyers. Its pre-purchase inspections include a full inspection and a photographic report before purchase, and much of this work is done for buyers outside Texas who need a trusted set of eyes on a car located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. For buyers shopping during the off-season, an inspection can help confirm the condition and service history of a car before money changes hands.March Motorsports also lists McLaren and Aston Martin vehicles for sale and offers McLaren owners a direct path to sell their cars through the shop. Buyers and sellers can find current listings and next steps on the company's website.Owners from across Dallas-Fort Worth bring their cars to the Carrollton shop, which sits a short drive from the President George Bush Turnpike. The company's website includes service area pages for communities including Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Southlake, Grapevine, Coppell, Addison and Fort Worth, and owners regularly travel from Austin and Houston for service.As spring approaches, the shop also helps owners prepare their cars to return to regular driving. A pre-season check can cover fluid condition, tire age and pressure, brake condition and battery health, so the first drive of the year starts with confidence rather than a warning light.McLaren and Aston Martin owners who want to plan winter service, diagnostics or a custom build can contact March Motorsports at (214) 899-3525 or request an appointment through the company's website. The shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with Saturday visits by appointment only.About March MotorsportsMarch Motorsports is an independent McLaren and Aston Martin specialist located at 1750 Briercroft Ct, Ste 136, Carrollton, TX 75006. The shop provides scheduled service, diagnostics, repair, pre-purchase inspections and light body work, along with MMCO and MMQO custom upgrades, tuning, paint protection film and wraps. March Motorsports also lists McLaren and Aston Martin vehicles for sale and buys McLarens directly from owners. To schedule service or discuss a custom project, call (214) 899-3525 or visit .Media ContactMarch MotorsportsAddress: 1750 Briercroft Ct, Ste 136, Carrollton, TX 75006Phone: (214) 899-3525Website:

Dalton March

March Motorsports

+1 214-899-3525

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March Motorsports Encourages McLaren and Aston Martin Owners to Use the Winter Off-Season for Service and Custom Builds News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC November 17, 2026, 07:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional



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