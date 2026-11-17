Lithuania Proposes Long-Term US Military Deployment
(MENAFN) Lithuania has presented Washington with a formal proposal seeking to establish a permanent American military presence on its territory, as the Baltic country pursues a long-term deployment of US forces, Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas said Monday, according to public broadcaster LRT.
Kaunas confirmed that the proposal had been delivered to US officials but cautioned that reaching a final agreement would involve an extended negotiation process.
“The proposal package has been discussed and handed over,” Kaunas said.
He emphasized that the initiative should not be interpreted as a straightforward request awaiting an immediate response, explaining that several factors would influence Washington's decision.
These considerations include military requirements, available infrastructure and Lithuania's capacity to provide appropriate accommodation, civilian services and living arrangements for American personnel and their families.
The defense minister referred to the German brigade currently deployed in Lithuania as an example of the facilities and logistical preparations required to support foreign military forces stationed in the country permanently.
He also highlighted Poland's experience in pursuing a comparable arrangement with Washington, noting that negotiations and decision-making over the deployment had taken a significant amount of time.
Earlier this month, Kaunas revealed that he had discussed the possibility of permanently stationing US troops in Lithuania with Matthew Whitaker, the American ambassador to NATO.
Kaunas confirmed that the proposal had been delivered to US officials but cautioned that reaching a final agreement would involve an extended negotiation process.
“The proposal package has been discussed and handed over,” Kaunas said.
He emphasized that the initiative should not be interpreted as a straightforward request awaiting an immediate response, explaining that several factors would influence Washington's decision.
These considerations include military requirements, available infrastructure and Lithuania's capacity to provide appropriate accommodation, civilian services and living arrangements for American personnel and their families.
The defense minister referred to the German brigade currently deployed in Lithuania as an example of the facilities and logistical preparations required to support foreign military forces stationed in the country permanently.
He also highlighted Poland's experience in pursuing a comparable arrangement with Washington, noting that negotiations and decision-making over the deployment had taken a significant amount of time.
Earlier this month, Kaunas revealed that he had discussed the possibility of permanently stationing US troops in Lithuania with Matthew Whitaker, the American ambassador to NATO.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment