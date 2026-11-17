Libyan Parliament Seeks Investigation After Airport Closure Disrupts Zintan Session
(MENAFN) Libya’s House of Representatives has demanded an immediate investigation into the closure of an airport that prevented lawmakers from attending a scheduled parliamentary session in the western city of Zintan on Monday.
According to the parliament, aircraft transporting members of the House were denied permission to land, while military and security restrictions prevented representatives from reaching the city.
The legislature denounced the incident as an infringement on its independence, warning that force or administrative measures must not be used to obstruct elected officials from carrying out their constitutional responsibilities.
It called on the attorney general to open an impartial investigation and ensure that those involved are held accountable, although it did not name the parties responsible for the restrictions.
Lawmakers preparing to travel from Benghazi's Benina International Airport were notified that their planes would not be permitted to land in Zintan, parliament member Tariq al-Jaroushi said.
Al-Jaroushi accused the Presidential Council of directing vehicles onto the airport runway to prevent aircraft from landing. He warned that the incident could intensify existing political divisions and weaken efforts to promote dialogue.
The session was expected to address several key issues, including public-sector wage payments, financial challenges and appointments to senior government positions, he added.
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) voiced concern over the cancellation of the parliamentary meeting, calling on authorities to guarantee that state institutions can carry out their responsibilities independently and securely across the country.
The mission also pointed out that parliamentary regulations permit lawmakers to convene outside the House's headquarters in Benghazi, provided that a majority approves the alternative location. It said it understood that this condition had been fulfilled.
UNSMIL stressed the importance of ensuring unrestricted movement for lawmakers and providing access to designated meeting locations. It also encouraged all concerned parties to settle their disagreements through dialogue and refrain from actions that could trigger further tensions.
The decision to hold the session in Zintan was initially approved during a parliamentary meeting on Nov. 2 in the southern Libyan city of Sabha.
According to the parliament, aircraft transporting members of the House were denied permission to land, while military and security restrictions prevented representatives from reaching the city.
The legislature denounced the incident as an infringement on its independence, warning that force or administrative measures must not be used to obstruct elected officials from carrying out their constitutional responsibilities.
It called on the attorney general to open an impartial investigation and ensure that those involved are held accountable, although it did not name the parties responsible for the restrictions.
Lawmakers preparing to travel from Benghazi's Benina International Airport were notified that their planes would not be permitted to land in Zintan, parliament member Tariq al-Jaroushi said.
Al-Jaroushi accused the Presidential Council of directing vehicles onto the airport runway to prevent aircraft from landing. He warned that the incident could intensify existing political divisions and weaken efforts to promote dialogue.
The session was expected to address several key issues, including public-sector wage payments, financial challenges and appointments to senior government positions, he added.
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) voiced concern over the cancellation of the parliamentary meeting, calling on authorities to guarantee that state institutions can carry out their responsibilities independently and securely across the country.
The mission also pointed out that parliamentary regulations permit lawmakers to convene outside the House's headquarters in Benghazi, provided that a majority approves the alternative location. It said it understood that this condition had been fulfilled.
UNSMIL stressed the importance of ensuring unrestricted movement for lawmakers and providing access to designated meeting locations. It also encouraged all concerned parties to settle their disagreements through dialogue and refrain from actions that could trigger further tensions.
The decision to hold the session in Zintan was initially approved during a parliamentary meeting on Nov. 2 in the southern Libyan city of Sabha.
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