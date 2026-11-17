MENAFN - IANS) Mathura, Nov 17 (IANS) Dinesh Sharma, a petitioner in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case, on Tuesday welcomed Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's remarks on the construction of a grand temple in Mathura and called upon the Yadav community to raise its voice in support of the demand.

Sharma's remarks came after Maurya said that the construction of a grand temple at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura would emerge as a major issue in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Referring to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Maurya had said, "Ayodhya Hui Hamari, Ab Mathura Ki Baari", indicating that the focus had now shifted towards Mathura following the construction of the Ram Mandir. He also stated that a grand temple would be built at Krishna Janmabhoomi, either through the judicial and legal process or through mutual dialogue.

Reacting to the Deputy Chief Minister's statement, Dinesh Sharma told IANS, "There is talk about the construction of a temple in Mathura. Keshav Maurya has also expressed his support, and others are expected to join the cause as well. The 500-year-old dream of the followers of the Sanatan tradition regarding Ayodhya has been fulfilled; similarly, we wish for the dream concerning Mathura to also become a reality."

Drawing a parallel with the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Sharma said that a grand sanctum should also come up at the Krishna Janmabhoomi site in Mathura. He further appealed to members of the Yadav community to come forward and support the demand for what he described as the liberation of Krishna Janmabhoomi.

"It is the earnest desire of those devoted to Lord Krishna that the Yadav community comes forward and raises their voice for the liberation of the Krishna Janmabhoomi. By doing so, the sin committed in the past, when, under a previous government, shots were fired at the devotees of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, could be washed away," he said.

Sharma said that the participation of the Yadav community in the campaign would receive support from devotees of Lord Krishna across the country. He also welcomed Maurya's stated willingness to support the cause and urged followers of the Sanatan tradition to come together over the issue.

"If the Yadav community raises its voice for the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, all devotees of Lord Krishna will stand with them. Keshav Maurya has also indicated his willingness to stand with them. This is an excellent opportunity; all followers of the Sanatan tradition should unite and raise their voices for the Krishna temple. When the court delivers its verdict, we hope to see a grand and magnificent temple built at the Krishna Janmabhoomi site," Dinesh Sharma added.

The issue of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura has remained a subject of legal proceedings.

Maurya's remarks have brought the temple demand into focus ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.