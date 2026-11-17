MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia has expressed her concern over established actors such as Sharad Kapoor and Rahul Roy going through difficult phases in their careers.

She said it is heartbreaking to see them face such situations. During a recent interaction with IANS, Neha was asked how she feels about actors who have been part of the industry for years facing challenging times in their professional journeys. Responding to the question, the actress said,“It is a very tough business. When you see videos like these, your heart genuinely goes out to them. It is heartbreaking, and it makes you feel deeply emotional.”

Neha further spoke about the nature of the entertainment industry and how it becomes an inseparable part of an actor's life.

“But this business is such that you don't even feel like leaving it, because once you become a part of it, it completely takes over you. I hope everybody does well at all times, although I don't know how much of that wish can actually come true,” she added.

Sharad Kapoor recently made headlines after an emotional video of him went viral. In the video, the actor appealed to the Bollywood industry for work and support. The 'Josh' actor revealed he had been bedridden for the past two to three years and appealed to his senior colleagues in the industry to support him as he tries to rebuild his career.

The video sparked conversations about the challenges faced by actors during difficult phases of their careers.

Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood personally met Sharad Kapoor in Mumbai and offered medical assistance, arranged essential supplies and discussed possible work opportunities following the latter's emotional video appeal.

On the other hand, veteran actor Rahul Roy has also opened up about his financial struggles, revealing that he earns a living by performing and dancing at weddings. He said the income helps him meet his daily expenses and manage his financial responsibilities.