MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, slapped a show-cause notice on the Trinamool Congress General Secretary and the party's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee over the latter's recent derogatory comments accusing a section of the judiciary of being“biased”.

The single-judge bench of Justice Krishan Rao, on Tuesday, directed the Diamond Harbour MP to reply to the show-cause notice within the next 15 days on why the court should not initiate proceedings against him for such comments.

Justice Rao also observed that Banerjee, who is an elected MP, through his comments, tried to influence the trial system. Hence, Justice Rao observed that the court wanted an explanation as to why disciplinary action would not be initiated against Banerjee in light of his attempts to influence the court proceedings and making "disgraceful allegations" in the trial process.

The next hearing in the matter will be on December 8.

Last week, Justice Rao expressed anguish over the reported derogatory comments by Banerjee, who is the nephew of the former West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

On November 12, during the final hearing on a petition by Abhishek Banerjee, seeking restoration of his "Z-Plus" security, the West Bengal government Counsel and the state's Additional Advocate General, Billawdal Bhattacharya, drew the attention of the court to a recent social media message made by the Diamond Harbour MP, in which the latter made some remarks that directly challenged the country's judicial system and the dignity of the courts.

Bhattacharya then sought the court's intervention in the matter and strong legal action against Abhishek Banerjee.

Thereafter, Abhishek Banerjee's Counsel said that his client's comments were in the context of certain developments, as petitions filed by him were pending before the court for several months.

Thereafter, Justice Rao expressed his displeasure after this comment.

In very strict language, Justice Rao asked Abhishek Banerjee's lawyer to submit a complete list of which judges were with the Bharatiya Janata Party and who were with the Trinamool Congress.

"Ask your client (Abhishek Banerjee) which judges are with the BJP and which are not! He thinks he is very intelligent. Ask him to give a list; I will look into it," Justice Rao said.