MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday chaired the third pre-Budget consultation meeting with experts and industry leaders from the manufacturing sector as the government continued its stakeholder outreach ahead of the Union Budget 2027-28.

According to the Finance Ministry, the meeting brought together representatives from the manufacturing industry to discuss sector-specific concerns, growth opportunities and policy measures that could be considered in the forthcoming Budget.

The consultation was attended by senior government officials, including the secretaries of the Department of Economic Affairs, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Ministry of Mines and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, along with Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran, the ministry wrote on X.

The latest meeting forms part of the Finance Ministry's annual pre-Budget exercise to gather inputs from key sectors of the economy before finalising Budget proposals.

The manufacturing-sector discussions follow a series of consultations chaired by FM Sitharaman earlier in the week.

On Monday, the Finance Minister held the second pre-Budget consultation with experts and stakeholders from the agriculture and rural development sectors. The discussions focused on measures to strengthen rural growth, boost farm incomes and enhance the contribution of agriculture to the broader economy.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Department of Economic Affairs, the Department of Fisheries and the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Earlier on the same day, the finance minister chaired the first round of consultations with leading economists, seeking views on macroeconomic trends, growth prospects and policy priorities for the upcoming fiscal year.

In addition, the government has also been engaging with industry bodies as part of the consultation process.

In recent interactions with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), industry representatives called for customs duty rationalisation on key industrial raw materials and energy inputs to improve India's competitiveness as a manufacturing hub.