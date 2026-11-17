MENAFN - IANS) Manila, Nov 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India's development and ASEAN's prosperity are "deeply interconnected", terming it essential to ensure that the future of the two sides is shaped by cooperation and not competition.

In his address at the 23rd India-ASEAN Summit in Manila, PM Modi said, "India and ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of the world's population. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that our future is shaped not by competition but by cooperation. We have both the capability and the resolve. Together, we can make this region a symbol of peace and stability."

"This is my third visit to an ASEAN country. It reflects the special importance ASEAN holds for India. We believe that India's development and ASEAN's prosperity are deeply interconnected. In the coming years, the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and Viksit Bharat 2047 can play an important role in realising our shared aspirations," he added.

PM Modi congratulated and thanked Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., for the successful chairmanship of ASEAN and for his significant contribution as the Country Coordinator for India. He stated that India's Act East policy has given new momentum and depth to India-ASEAN ties.

He said, "Over the past years, our Act East Policy has given new momentum and depth to India-ASEAN relations. Our partnership is now moving beyond shared culture and heritage to explore new dimensions in areas such as digital, defence and space. Since 2014, we have undertaken more than 100 initiatives to strengthen people-to-people ties."

"We have launched around 250 Quick Impact Projects and provided more than 10,000 skill-building scholarships. Today, direct flights between India and ASEAN countries, along with growing tourism, are also a testament to our closeness," he added.

Highlighting ongoing geopolitical conflicts and tensions, PM Modi said, "Over the past few years, the world has faced one crisis after another. Today, the world needs peace, stability and predictability more than ever. In this context, this year's theme, 'Navigating Our Future Together', holds special significance."