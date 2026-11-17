MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Congress MP Imran Masood on Tuesday said discussions between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) over seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections would continue, with another meeting expected within the next two to three days.

Notably, seat-sharing negotiations between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which were scheduled to begin in New Delhi on Tuesday, have been postponed.

However, speaking to IANS, Masood said the top leadership of both parties had already held discussions and that further preparations would be made once a draft emerged from those talks.

"Our top leadership has held discussions with Akhilesh Yadav. Once a draft emerges from those talks, we will prepare accordingly. Another meeting on this matter will take place within the next two to three days," he said.

Dismissing reports circulating on social media about the Congress submitting a list of approximately 181 seats to the SP, Masood said such claims should not be treated as substantive information.

"Reports circulating on social media hold no real substance. When we discuss it, we will address everything," he said.

The Congress has submitted a list seeking 181 seats out of the state's total 403 Assembly constituencies.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, has maintained that seats would be allocated to whichever party is in a stronger position to win the respective constituencies.

Earlier, when asked about the supposed meeting, Masood had said that the details of the seat sharing would be disclosed once the party campaigns begin.

In a separate remark, the Congress MP also targeted his political opponent the BJP, over the situation in Ayodhya, accusing it of invoking Lord Ram while committing alleged irregularities in the handling of funds collected in His name.

"Lord Ram has become displeased with them because they misappropriated the funds collected for Him. Their situation in Ayodhya is dire, which is why they are now trying to divert the conversation elsewhere," Masood said.

His comments came amid the ongoing political exchanges between parties over the Ayodhya issue and preparations for the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.