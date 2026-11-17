MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) India's retail credit portfolio surged by 18.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 185.2 lakh crore as of September 2026, driven by strong growth in consumer durable loans, gold loans and secured business loans, a report said on Tuesday.

The report from CRIF Credit Information Services said housing loans remained the largest asset class at Rs 46.4 lakh crore portfolio, accounting for 25.1 per cent of total credit.

The growth was led by gold loans, which surged 60.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 23.3 lakh crore, followed by secured business loans, up 45.2 per cent to Rs 19.6 lakh crore, it said, adding that consumer durable loans grew 44.5 per cent to Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

The report also pointed to a changing composition of credit demand. Secured business loans gained 1.9 percentage points in share to 10.6 per cent, indicating the growing contribution of secured lending to the credit ecosystem. Sole-proprietor loans, including loans against property, business loans and commercial vehicle loans, accounted for about 30 per cent of total retail credit in Q2 FY27.

Gold loan originations value rose 27.2 per cent YoY to Rs 8.15 lakh crore in Q2 FY27, even as originations volume declined 4.1 per cent. The average ticket size of gold loans stood at Rs 2.21 lakh, up 32.7 per cent YoY. Loans of Rs 5 lakh and above accounted for 40.3 per cent of originations value while representing around 10 per cent of originations volume. Southern states continued to account for more than 70 per cent of the gold loan portfolio.

Credit supply continued to deepen in semi-urban and rural markets, particularly across two-wheeler, consumer durable and gold loans. Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan emerged as important growth markets across home, personal, auto and consumer durable lending.

Public sector banks increased their share of home loan originations value to 44.5 per cent in Q2 FY27, compared with 40 per cent in Q1 FY27, supported by higher-ticket lending. NBFCs continued to dominate originations volume in personal loans and consumer durable loans, with shares of 92.1 per cent and 90.3 per cent, respectively.

The report also flagged emerging asset quality concerns as personal loan delinquencies in the 91-180 days past due category increased to 1.1 per cent in September from 0.8 per cent in June. Early-stage delinquencies in gold loans rose to 1.3 per cent from 0.9 per cent over the same period.

-IANS

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