MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 17 (IANS) The Bhopal Police Commissioner has made prior permission from the police mandatory for organising protests, demonstrations, rallies, public meetings and other public gatherings in the city, with the order coming ahead of the Congress' proposed November 26 march against alleged vote theft.

The prohibitory order, issued by Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar on November 16 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, will remain in force for two months.

It makes prior approval from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence and Security), necessary for a wide range of public programmes, including political protests and demonstrations.

The order covers sit-ins, agitations, processions, rallies, public meetings, effigy burnings, foot marches, vehicle rallies, submission of memorandums and gheraos of government offices, buildings and residences.

Explaining the reasons behind the order, Kumar said various communities, organisations, political parties and other groups frequently organise such programmes to raise demands, mark festivals and hold social events, which require adequate police and traffic arrangements.

"Prior information about such programmes is necessary so that appropriate security arrangements can be ensured for their orderly conduct," the Commissioner stated in the order.

He said the arrangements were necessary to ensure that public programmes did not affect normal life, involve violent activities or cause damage to public property.

The order warns that legal action may be initiated against organisers holding programmes without permission. Organisers will also be held responsible for damage to public or government property resulting from disorder or law-and-order disturbances during such events.

It also prohibits provocative speeches against the religious sentiments of other communities, as well as publications that could create communal tension or hostility.

Carrying or using arms, weapons and explosives during such programmes has been barred, while torch processions have also been prohibited.

The order has been issued ex parte under Section 163(2) of the BNSS and states that violations will invite action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The timing of the order has drawn criticism from the Opposition Congress, which has planned a protest march in Bhopal on November 26 against alleged vote theft.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President, Jitu Patwari, on Tuesday objected to the Police Commissioner's order in a post on X, alleging that the BJP government was attempting to suppress democratic dissent out of fear of protests against vote theft.

"The government is so frightened by the voices being raised against vote theft that it is now putting restrictions on the voice of democracy itself. The new order issued through the Bhopal Police Commissioner is proof of the government's political nervousness and intolerance towards democracy," Patwari said.

He further said that government orders and police restrictions could neither imprison the truth nor suppress public anger.

Addressing Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Patwari said the Congress was neither afraid of orders nor concerned about repression and would not surrender before the ruling establishment.

"Democracy is not the property of any government. On November 26, the people of Madhya Pradesh will raise a strong voice in defence of democracy against vote theft," he said.