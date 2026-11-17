MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday expressed grief over the building collapse in Shahdara's Vivek Vihar, in which two, including a three-year-old, lost their lives.

She directed all the concerned officials to ensure all possible assistance to those affected.

A three-year-old is among the two people killed in the building collapse in Delhi's Shahdara, officials said, adding that four others have been rescued.

The incident occurred in the Jwala Nagar area of ​​Vivek Vihar.

"The loss of lives in the building collapse at Jwala Nagar, Shahdara, is tragic. Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta has expressed her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

"Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation and has directed all concerned departments to ensure the best possible medical care and extend every necessary assistance to the affected families. Delhi Government stands firmly with the bereaved families in this difficult hour," it added.

According to the officials, upon receiving the information about the collapse, police, along with rescue officials, reached the site and initiated a rescue and relief operation.

Officials said that they had received information about six people being trapped under the debris.

"Upon receipt of the information, police staff immediately rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. With the assistance of CAT ambulances, all six persons trapped under the debris were rescued and shifted to Hedgewar Hospital for medical treatment," the officials said.

However, according to the officials, a 3-year-old boy and 30-year-old Pintu were declared dead by the doctors.

The injured have been identified as Khushbu (27), Vikesh (35), Akash (25) and Dalip alias Dimpa (22). All are currently receiving treatment.

Officials said that the deceased and the injured were tenants residing in the building, which is owned by Surendar Singh.

"Further investigation and necessary legal proceedings are being carried out," police said.

Further details are awaited.