MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, Nov 17 (IANS) The Indian Navy's indigenous guided-missile stealth frigate INS Sahyadri and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force's (JMSDF) JS Ise participated in the India-Japan Maritime Exercise.

Sharing details regarding the Exercise JAIMEX26, the Indian Navy Spokesperson stated, "INS Sahyadri participated in the Japan–India Maritime Exercise JAIMEX26 with JS Ise of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) on 13–14 Nov 26. The exercise featured coordinated evolutions at sea, communication drills and cross-deck landings."

The JMSDF stated that Exercise JAIMEX26 enhanced the JMSDF's tactical capabilities and cooperation with the Indian Navy.

"On Nov. 13–14, JS ISE conducted the Japan–India Bilateral Exercise JAIMEX26 with Indian Navy's INS Sahyadri. The exercise enhanced the JMSDF's tactical capabilities and cooperation with the Indian Navy," the JMSDF posted on X.

On November 12, INS Sahyadri departed Japan's Yokosuka Naval Base following the successful conclusion of Exercise MALABAR 2026.

The exercise brought together the navies of India, Japan, the United States and Australia for professional engagements during the Harbour Phase and coordinated maritime operations during the sea phase, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

The sea phase included various maritime operations and drills, including Anti-Submarine Warfare, Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills, Maritime Interdiction Operations, gunnery exercises, replenishment approaches and cross-deck landings. These engagements provided valuable opportunities to enhance interoperability, operational coordination and mutual understanding among participating navies.

The harbour phase included operational synchronisation, cross-deck visits, sporting engagements and cultural activities, fostering camaraderie and strengthening bonds among participating personnel.

"The successful culmination of the exercise reaffirmed the shared commitment of participating navies to maritime cooperation and collective security in the Indo-Pacific, in consonance with India's vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions)," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.