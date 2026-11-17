MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actor and producer Sohum Shah has opened up about having composer Jesper Kyd return to the world of 'Tumbbad' for its sequel, 'Tumbbad 2.'

Reflecting on the role music played in shaping the identity of the original film, Sohum said Jesper's distinctive sound elevated its atmosphere and storytelling. He added that bringing the composer back was important to retain their creative connection while taking the world of 'Tumbbad' forward.

Speaking about welcoming Jesper back to the franchise, Sohum said,“The music of Tumbbad was as much a part of its identity as its visual world. Jesper brought a very distinctive sound to the film, one that elevated its atmosphere and storytelling. Having him return for Tumbbad 2 was important to us because we wanted to retain that creative connection while taking the world forward. I'm delighted to welcome him back, and excited for audiences to experience what we are creating together this time.”

Expressing his excitement about returning to the franchise, Jesper shared,“I'm very excited to be returning to score Tumbbad 2 and teaming up with director Adesh Prasad and actor-producer Sohum Shah for another ambitious journey into the world of Tumbbad. Adesh was the one who first approached me for Tumbbad, and I remember watching an early version of the film and thinking it was one of the coolest worlds I had ever seen. I'm thrilled to be returning to this world and exploring it further through music.”

Talking about reuniting with Jesper, director Adesh Prasad said,“Jesper's music was an integral part of creating the world of Tumbbad. Right from the beginning, I knew that the film needed a very distinct sonic identity, something that could capture its mystery, scale, and unsettling atmosphere.”

“Jesper understood that vision beautifully and brought a completely unique musical language to the film. Having him return for Tumbbad 2 is incredibly exciting because we share a creative understanding of this world, and I look forward to taking that collaboration further and exploring new dimensions of its soundscape,” he added.

Composer Jesper Kyd is returning to the 'Tumbbad' franchise to create the original score for its sequel, 'Tumbbad 2'. Sohum Shah is backing the film in collaboration with Dr. Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios.

Kyd, known for his work on video game franchises such as 'Assassin's Creed,' 'Hitman,' and 'Borderlands,' also composed the score for the 2018 film 'Tumbbad.' His music contributed to the film's atmosphere, complementing its folklore, mystery, and mythology. The composer received the Best Score award at the 2019 Critics' Choice Film Awards for his work on the film.

“Tumbbad 2” is being spearheaded by Sohum Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films, in collaboration with Pen Studios, headed by veteran producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada. The film is directed by Adesh Prasad, who is helming the highly anticipated next chapter of the Tumbbad universe.

“Tumbbad 2” is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 3rd December 2027.