MENAFN - Mid-East Info) CitizenX, a Swiss technology company for citizenship acquisition and passport portfolio management, today announced the opening of its Dubai office through CitizenX FZCO, a new entity established in the DMCC free zone. The office will support the company's expansion across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Dubai operation will serve expatriates seeking a Plan B passport alongside their existing lives and businesses in the UAE. A family can build its future in Dubai while depending on the citizenship of the country it left. UAE residence does not automatically confer citizenship, making an additional nationality a separate consideration for expatriates planning for the long term.

CitizenX selected Dubai for its international business environment, infrastructure and connections across three continents. Its leadership sees the UAE as a place that stands for stability and neutrality, values shared by the citizenship company. The Dubai office is based in AG Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

CitizenX works with founders, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth families seeking citizenship by investment, donation or descent. The company brings together 24/7 dedicated Concierge support and state-of-the-art technology to offer a modern way to diversify their passport portfolios and achieve greater stability, privacy and freedom. The company reports growing interest from Western expatriates seeking alternative citizenships to reduce dependence on a single country.

“The UAE is the world capital of wealth migration, attracting people from all over the world. We are excited to start serving our global clients from our new local base,” said Alex Recouso, Co-founder and CEO of CitizenX.