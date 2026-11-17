Indian Embassy in Manila Resumes All Consular Services on Nov 18

Manila [Philippines], November 17 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Manila will resume all regular consular services, passport applications and visa processing from Wednesday, November 18, following a temporary suspension in view of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and East Asia Summit.

In a notice issued on X, the Embassy of India in the Philippines said, "The Embassy of India in Manila wishes to inform that all regular consular services, passport applications and visa processing will resume on Wednesday, November 18, 2026."

The announcement follows an earlier public advisory issued on November 11, in which the embassy had announced its closure from November 16 to 18 in view of the regional summit being hosted by the Philippines. According to the earlier advisory, the closure was in accordance with Proclamation No. 1447 issued by the Government of the Republic of the Philippines, declaring special non-working days in the National Capital Region (NCR) for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

The embassy had initially stated that regular operations would resume on Thursday, November 19. However, its latest notice has announced the resumption of services a day earlier, from November 18. During the temporary suspension, all regular consular services, passport applications and visa processing were unavailable. However, the embassy had provided an emergency hotline and email facility for Indian citizens requiring urgent consular assistance.

"For consular emergencies involving Indian citizens, please reach out to the Embassy's emergency hotline at +639171086301 or via email at...," the November 11 advisory stated.

The announcement comes as Manila hosts the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, bringing together regional and international leaders for discussions on economic cooperation, security and geopolitical developments. Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., addressing the 29th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit on Tuesday, called on regional leaders to strengthen cooperation to protect food and energy supplies amid global disruptions. Marcos cautioned that international crises and supply-chain disruptions could quickly affect households across East and Southeast Asia through rising food and energy prices. The ASEAN Plus Three mechanism brings together ASEAN member states with China, Japan and South Korea. Leaders discussed regional economic resilience, food security and mechanisms to address external economic shocks.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit during his November 16-18 visit to the Philippines. He is also scheduled to attend the Quad leaders' meeting. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Modi would reaffirm India's commitment to strengthening its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN, advancing the Act East Policy and promoting India's vision for the Indo-Pacific. (ANI)