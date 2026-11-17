Delhi Govt To Open Sheesh Mahal Bungalow To Public For Tours Soon

The Delhi government has reversed its earlier plan to convert the controversial Civil Lines residence, "Sheesh Mahal", into a State Guest House, announcing instead that the sprawling complex will be thrown open to the general public so citizens can witness its alleged extravagance firsthand. Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma announced the decision on Tuesday, stating that the move comes in response to long-standing public demand. He added that the administration will first grant access to the national media before rolling out a ticketing and reservation system for citizens.

"For years, the people of Delhi have wanted to see the Sheesh Mahal... it was previously decided in a Cabinet meeting that this Sheesh Mahal would be converted into a State Guest House. However, in response to the demands of the public, it has now been decided that the Sheesh Mahal will be opened to the general public. Further details-such as the system for visits, how to book tickets, and how to make reservations-will be shared soon," Verma said.

Launching a sharp attack on former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, without naming him directly, Verma accused him of abandoning his early anti-VIP pledges to construct an opulent residence using public funds. "We will first show the nation's media how an individual-who once claimed he would neither accept a government vehicle nor a government bungalow-went on to demolish several existing bungalows, servant quarters, and garages. He then built this Sheesh Mahal," Verma said.

"We will allow the public to tour the entire facility, where they can see for themselves features like smart lighting in every room and curtains worth crores of rupees, along with marble imported from Vietnam. Everyone will be able to witness with their own eyes what stands as the most glaring example of corruption in Delhi."

The 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines-which served as Arvind Kejriwal's official residence during his tenure as Chief Minister until he resigned and vacated the premises in late 2024-has been at the centre of a fierce political storm in the national capital. The BJP coined the moniker "Sheesh Mahal" (Palace of Mirrors) to allege massive financial irregularities and procedural violations in the renovation and expansion of the property during the COVID-19 pandemic. Audit findings by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and vigilance inquiries had flagged steep cost escalations, with expenditure running into tens of crores of rupees, as well as allegations that adjoining government flats and heritage structures were merged into the complex without requisite approvals. The issue remained a major plank in the BJP's campaign during the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, in which the party unseated the AAP to form the government. Following its return to power, the BJP administration had initially weighed converting the bungalow into a State Guest House before pivoting to open the premises as a public tour site.