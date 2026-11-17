DMK MP Kanimozhi Demands Justice Over Alleged Kallakurichi Incident

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17 (ANI): DMK Deputy General Secretary and MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday urged the Women's Commission to ensure justice in the Kallakurichi issue amid allegations of TVK MLA Arul Vignesh sending an obscene message to the Kallakurichi District Collector. Speaking to reporters, Kanimozhi said,“Ministers have been denying the allegations in the Kallakurichi issue. At least, the Women's Commission should ensure justice.”

Her remarks come after Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar termed the allegations involving an obscene text message against TVK MLA Arul Vignesh as a false social media post shared by DMK MP Kanimozhi. Speaking to reporters, Nirmal Kumar said,“I would like to condemn Madam Kanimozhi; being a woman, she has published something mentioning that she picked it up from social media, and she has posted something that she has seen on social media. So, whether it is okay tomorrow if someone else tweets about Kanimozhi picking up a message from social media and whether she'll be okay with that. It is not correct. So she has all rights to talk to everyone... but she cannot see social media and tweet something which is not relevant to her. So we condemn this.”

However, Arul Vignesh has denied DMK MP Kanimozhi's allegations of sending an inappropriate WhatsApp message to the District Collector, dismissing them as rumours and accusing her of engaging him in“dirty politics”. Responding to the allegations, Vignesh said he had not done anything wrong and questioned how he could enter the Collector's residence, which he said was guarded by security personnel and equipped with CCTV cameras.“Everyone came to know of the rumours. I am clearly saying that I have not done anything. Rumours are rumours. It is not true. MP (DMK MP Kanimozhi) alleged that I did this. The Collector's bungalow has security guards and CCTV. How can I enter there?” he said. (ANI)