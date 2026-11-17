Satya Nadella Explains Microsoft Voluntary Exit Offer Strategy Logic

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Microsoft Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella has explained the thinking behind the company's voluntary exit offer, saying the initiative is aimed at giving employees greater flexibility to make career choices as the nature of work, job opportunities and organisational structures undergo changes. Speaking in a podcast interview with The Pragmatic Engineer, Nadella acknowledged that the opportunities available within Microsoft would take a different shape in the coming years, requiring changes in team sizes, workflows and the way employees are organised across the company. He said the company wanted to create new opportunities internally and help employees acquire skills that would remain valuable both within Microsoft and in the wider job market.

"One is that, or maybe three things. One, let's acknowledge that there is going to be plenty of opportunity going forward. The shape of that opportunity may be different than what is the opportunity," Nadella said. Referring to the changing nature of software engineering and other technology-related roles, he said Microsoft wanted employees to equip themselves with new skills and move towards emerging areas of work. "Let's create more of that new opportunity inside the company. That's where everything that we're talking about, whether you're working on Windows or you're working on AI training, quite frankly, you get to really equip yourself with new skills that are going to be valuable inside of Microsoft and in the marketplace," he said.

Nadella said the transformation would also require Microsoft to reconsider how its workforce is organised, including the size of teams and their working methods. "The 200,000 people at Microsoft and growing will have to be configured in different ways," he said, while emphasising that the company wanted its employees to continue flourishing and growing. Explaining the rationale behind the voluntary exit programme, Nadella said the initiative was largely about giving employees greater control over their professional and financial futures. "In fact, this voluntary thing was mostly about let's give everybody more agency to get themselves into places that make sense for their economic opportunity long term," he said.

He also spoke about the importance of creating opportunities for employees within the company, particularly those who may feel that their current roles or teams are not evolving quickly enough. Nadella, who said he had risen through different professional roles from an individual contributor to the company's top leadership position, said his own career experience influenced how he viewed employee growth and opportunities. The comments come against the backdrop of Microsoft's introduction of a Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) for eligible employees across participating organisations in four countries -- India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. The company has extended the buyout offer to approximately 60,000 employees across these countries. The voluntary nature of the offer has prompted questions about whether the move signals a broader workforce restructuring as technology companies adapt to changing job requirements and the growing role of artificial intelligence. In the podcast, Nadella acknowledged that the current period involved significant changes and said the company could not assume that the nature of work would remain unchanged. "This is a time of tumult, right? I wish I could just sit here and say, it'll all be the same. I cannot," he said. He added that Microsoft wanted to be transparent about the changes and undertake the work needed to create new opportunities within the organisation while helping employees achieve their professional growth. (ANI)