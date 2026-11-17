WWE's newest tournament is still taking shape, and fans remain unsure how it will work. Here are three fixes that could turn the John Cena Classic into a genuine hit.

During his retirement tour, the Cenation Leader said one of his main goals was giving back to the business, particularly by shining a light on the stars of tomorrow. That was a key reason his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event featured main roster talent against NXT talent, a blueprint the John Cena Classic is repeating. To honour that mission, WWE should present NXT stars as legitimate threats and hope fans vote for them too. Treating them as filler would hamper their push in NXT and create the wrong perception when they eventually arrive on the main roster.

Fans are getting nuggets of information weekly, which makes sense as it gives them something to look forward to. However, this drip-feed approach could prove detrimental to the tournament itself. Sharing details like the tournament brackets and various rules, including how the special coins given to each participant will be used, would help fans get more invested and less confused.

It would also give the Stamford-based promotion feedback on whether any stipulation feels unwarranted. Clarity would ensure the John Cena Classic's success and give fans something to look forward to every year.

The hype around Club WWE slowed within days of launch as fans complained about the lack of perks and the price. While that part is subjective, fans could collectively agree on one thing: voting for the John Cena Classic should not have been placed behind a paywall.

Putting it there makes sense for WWE, giving its latest initiative more purpose and hopefully driving subscriptions, but it creates a negative perception among fans already unhappy about ticket prices. Rather than forcing everything onto one platform, WWE could easily set up a dedicated page on its website, making the tournament a truly fan-led movement.