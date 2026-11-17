Akshatha Ganesh's journey from being a teacher at the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School to becoming a Kannada television actress is an unusual career story.

From teaching the children of some of India's biggest celebrities to becoming a familiar face on Kannada television, Akshatha Ganesh has had a rather unconventional career journey. Once associated with Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where she reportedly taught children from high-profile families, Akshatha eventually traded the classroom for the camera.

She handled kids of top stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Hrithik Roshan. Leaving a job that paid in lakhs, she chose to become an actress. Today, she is making her mark as a Kannada television actress, proving that sometimes the most interesting career stories begin with an unexpected leap of faith.

Famous for playing Lalithamba in Silli Lalli 2, Akshata Ganesh continues to impress Kannada TV fans. Back in Mumbai, she worked as an English teacher at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Students and parents loved her teaching style and communication skills. Even with a salary in lakhs, Akshata always dreamed of becoming an actress.

Kids of Bollywood stars, cricketers, and businessmen study at the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani School. Akshata taught English to these celebrity kids. Interestingly, she even went to the Ambani house to teach Anant Ambani. During parents' meetings, big names discussed their kids' progress with Akshata Ganesh.

While teaching, Akshata held onto her acting dream. She joined an acting school in Mumbai and trained under actor Anupam Kher. She featured in an ad with Bollywood star Irrfan Khan. Akshata also played minor roles in movies like the Hate Story series and Raaz 3.

Akshata Ganesh made a grand entry into Kannada television with Silli Lalli. Her role as Lalithamba made her a household name. She acted in shows like Antarapata and Shravani Subramanya. Known for her key roles in serials like Agnisakshi, she has truly won the hearts of Kannada audiences.

Married to Nishanth Nagawar, Akshata Ganesh has a son named Anyav Nagawar. From teaching star kids at India's top Ambani School to chasing her goals, she is a true achiever. After living in Mumbai, Akshata returned home and is now making waves as a star actress.