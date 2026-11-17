

Situational Awareness has stakes in SharonAI, Cleanspark, IREN, Bitdeer Technologies, and Fermi.

It also owns call options for Nebius, Sandisk, DRAM, and Bloom Energy. The fund sold off its entire public portfolio in July.

Situational Awareness, the AI fund that nearly wound down over the summer after a sharp pullback in chip stocks, is back in the business. The firm, led by former OpenAI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner, disclosed on Monday that it picked several AI bets last quarter.

Its holdings at the end of September include Australian neocloud company SharonAI, Cleanspark, IREN Ltd. (IREN), Bitdeer Technologies, and Fermi, according to its 13-F filing, with SharonAI being the largest.

The fund also owns call options for Nebius (NBIS), Sandisk (SNDK), the Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM), and Bloom Energy (BE). A call option gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy the stock at a set price by a certain date.

Situational Awareness had nearly collapsed over the summer and sold all of its public equity positions to Ken Griffin's Citadel. The fund had $45 billion in assets at its peak, but that tumbled to around $10 billion, consisting mostly of private stakes, according to CNBC.

At the time, its major holdings were Sandisk, Micron Technology, Bloom Energy, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Nebius, among others, with the memory chipmakers making up over half of its holdings by size.

Aschenbrenner launched the fund in 2024 after rising to fame that same year with his AI manifesto also entitled Situational Awareness.

AI Market Volatility Persists

While the latest disclosure reveals renewed positions in AI-linked companies, the tech market continued to be volatile. Chip and AI infrastructure stocks fell sharply in October, and the November performance remains weak.

The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) declined 16% over the past month, and the Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM) fell 18.5%. Nebius plummeted more than 16% in a single day last week after the company issued a weak full-year forecast, while IREN is down 44% over the past 30 days.

Concerns that a Democrat-led Congress would restrict the rapid build-out of AI data centers have also weighed on investor sentiment.

It is not known whether Situational Awareness tweaked its positions over the past month or so. Noted investor Michael Burry said Monday that he holds a large put position in the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), Nasdaq 100, Nvidia, MetLife, and Palantir.

Retail View On AI Infra Stocks

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was 'bearish' for SOXX, BE and IREN, 'neutral' for DRAM and SNDK, and 'extremely bullish' for NBIS.

Major catalysts for AI trade this week are Nvidia's quarterly report, due after market hours on Tuesday, and the Anthropic IPO, which will close at the end of the week.

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