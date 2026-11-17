Are you a GenZ bride-to-be this year? Here are a few bridal styles inspired by these Gen Z divas to look stunning and gorgeous on your special day.

Gen Z brides are creating new trends in wedding fashion by blending traditional Indian aesthetics with a modern, personalised touch. From kaleeras with sentimental details to dreamy gajra veils and statement dupattas, 2026 is all about making bridal looks as unique as the brides themselves. Here are five trends ready to make a statement this wedding season.

Why not embrace the edgy side of being a Gen Z bride? Ditch that lehenga and go all sombre with a classy pant suit, minimal dewy makeup and a veil.

Why use Gajra only for donning it on hair? Use it as a veil, dupatta, and even as an added accessory on your top wear.

Ditch heavy-bold mehendi designs and go for soft, limited patterns, florals, and mandala designs.

Gen Z brides are not a fan of loud, bold lips. They love soft muted shades. Maube, nude, and peachy pink are in this season.

Nothing beats adding some personalised moments on your wedding day. Made customised kaleere. Add bits and pieces of your love story, and it will make for a beautiful memory.